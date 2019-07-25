Bulletin Board For July 26.

By

General Interest

16th Annual Summer Used-Book Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., July 26-Aug. 5, Foley Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; sponsored by Linden Leaf Gifts; book categories include hardback, paperback, spirituality, Bibles, novels, history, children’s books, gardening, health and crafting; some CDs, DVDs and vinyl records; items not pre-priced, donations accepted; all proceeds benefit Sisters of Providence mission and ministries; call 812-535-2948 or email lindenleafgifts@spsmw.org for more information.

Pipe Organ Dedication and Blessing, 2 p.m., July 28, Divine Mercy Parish, Sacred Heart Church, Schnellville; all invited to a special blessing and dedication of Sacred Heart’s new pipe organ; Bishop Joseph M. Siegel is scheduled to bless the organ; sacred concert and prayer service; reception to follow.

St. Isidore Parish Quilt Show, 4-6 p.m., Aug. 3, 9-10 a.m., Aug. 4, 4-6:30 p.m., Aug. 5, St. Isidore Parish, St. Peter Celestine Church, Celestine; 21 quilts will be displayed for sale at the Quilt Show; quilts will be raffled during the St. Isidore Shoot scheduled for Oct. 27.

Precious Blood Church Annual Quilt Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 3 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 4, Holy Trinity School — Central Campus Gym, Jasper.

Community Produce Giveaway Sundays, 3-4:30 p.m., Aug. 11 and Sept. 8, St. Anthony Church, Evansville; hosted by All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest; free veggies, music, recipes and drinks; first come, first served until produce is gone.

Icon Art Exhibit by Brother Michael Moran, through Aug. 30, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; exhibit of icons and drawings by Brother Michael, who translates this ancient art form of the Eastern Christian churches into contemporary terms; Brother Michael is a member of the Eastern Province of the Passionist Community; free and open to the public; call 812-357-6401 for library hours, or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.

Stitchin' Sew n' Sews Rummage Sale, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Aug. 31 – Sept. 1, St. Boniface Parish, St. Agnes Church Gym, Evansville; hosted by Stitchin' Sew n' Sews quilting, sewing, crafting group; sellers can rent table for $5 for both days; contact Rosie Reising by Aug. 15 at 812-602-3850 or rmreising@wowway.com to reserve a table or for information.

Volunteers for Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Kentucky; volunteer your time and talent to assist the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph; opportunities include visiting the sisters, helping in archives or other offices, preparing food; required background check and some training; contact Doreen Abbott at 270-229-2006 or doreen.abbott@maplemount.org.

Crosses for Sale; handcrafted crosses made from the pew wood from St. Benedict Cathedral; each cross is 9.5” by 17”; cost $25; made by Jim Scheu of DustyWood Woodworking; purchase at St. Benedict Parish Office Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays until noon; call the parish office with questions at 812-425-3369.

Class Reunions

Mater Dei Class of 1971 Annual Reunion, 3 p.m., Sept. 7, Burdette Park Shelter No. 18, Evansville; supper at 5:30 p.m.; catered by Marx BBQ; $15/person; RSVP by Aug. 22 to Cecilia Weis Kuester at 812-963-5155 or email Cecilia.kuester@att.net.

Rex Mundi Class of 1964 Reunion, 5 p.m., Sept. 14, Archie and Clyde’s Restaurant, Newburgh; 55th class reunion; for information or to make a reservation, text or call 812-480-9557.

Mater Dei’s Class of 1955 64th Reunion, noon, Sept. 14, Turoni's, Evansville; private room reserved; regular menu with individual checks; for information and reservations, call Willie (Rexing) Kain at 812-476-7930 or email Rose (Brenner) Breivogel at rosemb12@att.net.

Health

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., second Wednesday of each month, location varies; Alzheimer’s Association and SWIRCA offer a monthly social group for people with memory loss and their caretakers; donations welcome; call 800-272-3900 for location and more information.

Marriage

Truth about Natural Family Planning, for details on upcoming classes, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/pregnancy-and-fertility.html.

“Unveiled” Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the Diocese of Evansville for all engaged couples; spaces filling for Sept. 7 retreat; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.evdio.org/marriage-preparation.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Retreat

Names of God, 7 p.m., Aug. 14 – 3 p.m., Aug. 15, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Benedictine Hospitality Center, Ferdinand; presenter Emily Askew, who teaches theology at Lexington Theological Seminary, will pray beyond the names "Lord" and "Father" and follow the Bible to find little used metaphors for God; cost $140, includes lodging, meals and program; to register visit www.thedome.org/events/ or call 812-367-1411, ext. 7345.

Spiritual Growth

Be Salt! Be Light! Be Fully Alive!, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 10, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; discover in Christ’s Sermon on the Mount how being “salt” and “light” and “fully alive” can change the world around us and make us truly Christian; ideal for Ursuline Associates or anyone who wishes to grow in the grace of God and the spirit of St. Angela Merici; led by Benedictine Sister Karen Joseph; cost $25, includes lunch; register by calling 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

Formation Day 2019, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 24, Catholic Center, Evansville; Our Catholic Faith: Celebrating the Past, Looking to the Future, presented by Office of Catechesis; keynote speaker Dr. Tim Hogan is a co-author and director of Grace Counseling Center in Detroit; breakout sessions; cost $20 by Aug. 9, $25 after Aug. 9; register online at evdio.org/formation-day.html, call 812-424-5536 ext. 228 or email agunter@evdio.org with questions.

Día de Formación 2019, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 24 de agosto, Centro Católico, Evansville; Nuestra Fe Católica: Celebrando el pasado, Mirando hacia el future, organizado por la Oficina de Catequesis; conferencista principal: Dr. Tim Hogan; el costo antes del 9 de agosto es de $20, después del 9 de agosto el costo es de $25; 812-424-5536 ext. 228 con preguntas.

Monday Nights at Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m., every Monday, Sacred Heart, Evansville; join the men of the House of Discernment for adoration and confession; Mass at 7:30 p.m.

Workshops

“Reasons to Believe” Book Study, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aug. 8, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; Focus on Faith class to read and discuss “Reasons to Believe: How to Understand, Explain and Defend the Catholic Faith,” by Scott Hahn, led by Ursuline Sister Ann McGrew; $20/per class, includes lunch; future dates: Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14, Dec. 12; call 270-229-0206 to register.

“Trust,” 6-7:30 p.m., Aug. 14, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; Twilight Retreat presented by Deacon John Cecil about “Trust” and that we must learn to trust God unconditionally; cost $20, includes dinner; register by calling 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org; Twilight Retreats are the second Wednesday each month; future dates: Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Nov. 13, Dec. 11.

Crop for SWIRCA, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Aug. 17, SWIRCA and More, Evansville; scrapbook or work on your favorite craft; lunch provided; Chinese auction; grand prize; limited seating; registration $30, after July 26 $35; call 812-492-7462 or email kmorehead@swirca.org with questions.

Youth and Young Adults

Young Adult Family Group, 4-6 p.m., fourth Sunday each month, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; parents and children; free babysitting.

Young Adult Adoration and Acapulco, 5-6 p.m., first Monday of the month, St. John Newburgh Chapel.

Young Adult Women, third Tuesday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Zachary Room, Newburgh.