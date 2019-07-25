Mater Dei Names Andy Morris New President

Mater Dei High School has named Evansville native Andy Morris as its new president. He will assume his duties at the end of July and replaces Dr. Tad Dickel, who will be leaving to pursue other professional opportunities.

Morris is an active member of St. Boniface Parish in Evansville and grew up in the former St. Agnes Parish. He has several family members who attended and graduated from Mater Dei.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andy Morris as the president of Mater Dei High School,” said Father Ed Schnur, priest-delegate to Mater Dei and pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish, Poseyville, and St. Wendel Parish, St. Wendel. “After interviewing a number of qualified candidates, the selection committee identified and unanimously affirmed Andy as the right person to lead Mater Dei at this exciting time in our history. Andy is talented and creative. He has a passion for our Catholic faith and a strong desire to see our faith passed on to our young people."

"I am very humbled to accept this ministry and calling from God to work with our parishes and community to build on the legacy of Mater Dei for a strong and bright future," Morris said.

Morris is a 2010 graduate of the University of Evansville with a B.S. in advertising and public relations, organizational communication; with business administration. He earned an MBA from Murray State University in 2012.

His professional experience includes significant sales and marketing leadership positions with Nexstar Broadcasting, which owns WEHT-TV channel 25 and WTVW-TV channel 7, and Townsquare Media (WKDQ, WBKR and other stations). He is the immediate past president and has served on the board of the local chapter of the American Advertising Federation, and he serves as an alumni advisor for the University of Evansville chapter of Lamdba Chi Alpha.

At St. Boniface Parish, Morris has served as a lector for more than a decade, an usher for more than three years and, most recently, as a liturgical musician. He also has served on two Cursillo teams.