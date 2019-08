Around The Diocese For Aug. 2

Happy Birthday!

Father Anthony Govind, Administrator of Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand, celebrates his birthday Aug. 7.

Michelle Priar, Assistant Superintendent of Catholic Schools, celebrates her birthday Aug. 10.

John Hollis, Principal of Holy Cross School in Fort Branch, celebrates his birthday Aug. 10.

Kristen Girten, Principal of Good Shepherd School in Evansville, celebrates her birthday Aug. 13.