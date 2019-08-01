Dean Happe Joins Diocese As Diocesan Finance Officer

By

Dean Happe

Dean Happe of Haubstadt will join Diocese of Evansville staff on Aug. 19 as Diocesan Finance Officer. He currently serves as Senior Vice President, Operations Director, for Old National Bank in Evansville.

A member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Haubstadt, Happe has served on the Diocesan Finance Council (2004-2015) and Sts. Peter and Paul Finance Chairman (1994-2017).

“Dean brings more than 30 years of experience in a variety of financial and operational roles with increasing levels of responsibility,” said Bishop Joseph M. Siegel. “He also has served his parish and the diocese in financial leadership roles. I look forward to welcoming him to the Diocesan staff.”

“Dean’s professional experience and his service to Sts. Peter and Paul Parish and the diocese provide him with great perspectives on diocesan fiscal management and operations,” said Diocese of Evansville Chancellor and Chief Operating Officer Tim McGuire. “He is a great addition to the staff, and we are excited that he is joining us.”

Happe is an Evansville native and son of St Joseph Parish in Vanderburgh County. He attended St. Joseph School and graduated from Mater Dei High School. He earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Southern Indiana, is a CPA, and has attended Butler University’s Executive Leadership Program and Indiana University’s Kelly School of Business Leadership Development Program.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have an opportunity to offer my background in business and finance in service to the diocese,” Happe said. “It is a blessing to me to join the diocesan staff, and I’m honored to do so. I look forward to working on the ongoing fiscal management and service responsibilities for our diocese.”

Happe and his wife Laura, a Haubstadt native, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in October. They have three children: Drew, 23, of Louisville, Kentucky, who is an actuary analyst; Regan, 19, a sophomore Religious Education major at Marian University in Indianapolis; and Wade, 17, a senior at Gibson Southern High School.