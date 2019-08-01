Catholic Schools Prepare For New Year
Diocese of Evansville Catholic Schools will be welcoming students for the start of the 2019-2020 school year over the next two weeks. The first days of classes for our schools include:
August 6
Holy Redeemer, Evansville
Mater Dei High School, Evansville
Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville
St. Philip, Posey County
August 7
Corpus Christi, Evansville
Holy Trinity, Dubois County
St. James, Haubstadt
St. John the Baptist, Newburgh
St. Joseph, Vanderburgh County
St. Joseph, Princeton
St. Wendel, St. Wendel
Washington Catholic Elementary, Washington
Washington Catholic Middle and High School, Washington
Westside Catholic, Evansville
August 8
Annunciation – Christ the King, Evansville
Annunciation – Holy Spirit, Evansville
Flaget Elementary, Vincennes
Good Shepherd, Evansville
Holy Cross, Fort Branch
Holy Rosary, Evansville
Resurrection, Evansville
Rivet High School, Vincennes
St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville
St. Matthew, Mount Vernon
Sts. Peter & Paul, Haubstadt
August 15
St. Bernard, Rockport