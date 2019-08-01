Catholic Schools Prepare For New Year

By The Message Staff

Diocese of Evansville Catholic Schools will be welcoming students for the start of the 2019-2020 school year over the next two weeks. The first days of classes for our schools include:

August 6

Holy Redeemer, Evansville

Mater Dei High School, Evansville

Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville

St. Philip, Posey County

August 7

Corpus Christi, Evansville

Holy Trinity, Dubois County

St. James, Haubstadt

St. John the Baptist, Newburgh

St. Joseph, Vanderburgh County

St. Joseph, Princeton

St. Wendel, St. Wendel

Washington Catholic Elementary, Washington

Washington Catholic Middle and High School, Washington

Westside Catholic, Evansville

August 8

Annunciation – Christ the King, Evansville

Annunciation – Holy Spirit, Evansville

Flaget Elementary, Vincennes

Good Shepherd, Evansville

Holy Cross, Fort Branch

Holy Rosary, Evansville

Resurrection, Evansville

Rivet High School, Vincennes

St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville

St. Matthew, Mount Vernon

Sts. Peter & Paul, Haubstadt

August 15

St. Bernard, Rockport