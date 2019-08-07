Around The Diocese For Aug. 9

Happy Birthday!

Deacon Donald Haag, retired, celebrates his birthday Aug. 19.

Karie Craney, Principal of Washington Middle and High School, celebrates her birthday Aug. 20.

Deacon James Flynn, retired, celebrates his birthday Aug. 20.

Happy Anniversary!

The following deacons were ordained Aug. 15, 2009:

Emil Altmeyer, retired; Kevin Bach, Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville; Christian Borowiecki, Holy Rosary Parish, Evansville; Thomas Evans, St. Philip Parish, Posey County, also director of the permanent diaconate; Thomas Kempf, Sts. Mary and John Parish, Evansville; James King, Christ the King Parish, Ferdinand; Mark McDonald, St. Francis Xavier Parish, Poseyville, and St. Wendel Parish, St. Wendel; Dennis Russell, Sts. Mary and John Parish, Evansville; Dr. Anthony Schapker, St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh; and Mark Wade, Blessed Sacrament Parish, Oakland City, and Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Petersburg.