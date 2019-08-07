Bulletin Board For Aug. 9

General Interest

Community Produce Giveaway Sundays, 3-4:30 p.m., Aug. 11 and Sept. 8, St. Anthony Church, Evansville; hosted by All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest; free veggies, music, recipes and drinks; first come, first served until produce is gone.

Mother-to-Mother Fall/Winter Consignment Sale, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug. 17, St. John the Baptist School, Newburgh; closes 10:30-11 a.m. for some items to be marked half price; no children younger than 12 allowed; no strollers or car seats, infants may be worn in soft carriers; admission $1; for more information, call 812-490-1000 or email m2msale@gmail.com.

Sundays at the Woods: Outdoor Sacred Sites, 1-3 p.m., Aug. 18, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; meet in lobby of Providence Spirituality and Conference Center; see more than 15 sacred sites and hidden treasures; no cost, donations welcome; call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org for more information.

Icon Art Exhibit by Brother Michael Moran, through Aug. 30, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; exhibit of icons and drawings by Brother Michael, who translates this ancient art form of the Eastern Christian churches into contemporary terms; Brother Michael is a member of the Eastern Province of the Passionist Community; free and open to the public; call 812-357-6401 for library hours, or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.

Free tickets — Korn Ferry Golf Championship, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh; Catholic Charities has an unlimited number of free tickets; Catholic Charities receives a donation for each ticket used; visit www.ccevansville.org to print tickets.

Stitchin' Sew n' Sews Rummage Sale, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Aug. 31 – Sept. 1, St. Boniface Parish, St. Agnes Church Gym, Evansville; hosted by Stitchin' Sew n' Sews quilting, sewing, crafting group; sellers can rent table for $5 for both days; contact Rosie Reising by Aug. 15 at 812-602-3850 or rmreising@wowway.com to reserve a table or for information.

St. Meinrad On the Hill 5K Walk/Run, 8:30 a.m.,Sept. 14, St. Meinrad; registration 8 a.m.; $20 before Sept. 1, $25 after Sept. 1; age 15 and younger $10; proceeds benefit Catholic Charities/Catholic Relief Services; Mass in the Archabbey Church 7:30 a.m. (running clothes welcome); post-race pancake breakfast sponsored by Knights of Columbus; free-will donations; register online at www.saintmeinrad.org/onthehill5K.

Class Reunions

Mater Dei Class of 1971 Annual Reunion, 3 p.m., Sept. 7, Burdette Park Shelter No. 18, Evansville; supper at 5:30 p.m.; catered by Marx BBQ; $15/person; RSVP by Aug. 22 to Cecilia Weis Kuester at 812-963-5155 or email Cecilia.kuester@att.net.

Rex Mundi Class of 1964 Reunion, 5 p.m., Sept. 14, Archie and Clyde’s Restaurant, Newburgh; 55th class reunion; for information or to make a reservation, text or call 812-480-9557.

Mater Dei Class of 1955 64th Reunion, noon, Sept. 14, Turoni's, Evansville; private room reserved; regular menu with individual checks; for information and reservations, call Willie (Rexing) Kain at 812-476-7930 or email Rose (Brenner) Breivogel at rosemb12@att.net.

Wisdom Days, 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m., Oct. 14 Huntingburg, Oct. 28 Vincennes, Nov. 4 Evansville, various locations; annual celebrations for people 55 and older; food, speakers, door prizes; registration opens Sept. 1; visit www.evdio.org/events.html or email egirten@evdio.org for more information.

Health

Free NAMI Mental Illness Classes, 6:45-9 p.m., Mondays Sept. 9-Nov. 18, Old North U.M. Church, Evansville; designed for family and friends of someone living with a mental illness; offered by NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Evansville with the Department of Veterans Affairs; reservations required at 812-423-4333.

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., second Wednesday of each month, location varies; Alzheimer’s Association and SWIRCA offer a monthly social group for people with memory loss and their caretakers; donations welcome; call 800-272-3900 for location and more information.

Marriage

Truth about Natural Family Planning, for details on upcoming classes, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/pregnancy-and-fertility.html.

“Unveiled” Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the Diocese of Evansville for all engaged couples; spaces filling for Sept. 7 retreat; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.evdio.org/marriage-preparation.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Retreats

Names of God, 7 p.m., Aug. 14 – 3 p.m., Aug. 15, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Benedictine Hospitality Center, Ferdinand; presenter Emily Askew, who teaches theology at Lexington Theological Seminary, will pray beyond the names "Lord" and "Father" and follow the Bible to find little used metaphors for God; cost $140, includes lodging, meals and program; to register visit www.thedome.org/events/ or call 812-367-1411, ext. 7345.

“Engaged Leadership: Listening and Leading with Purpose, Meaning and Joy,” 5:30 p.m., Sept. 13 – 4 p.m., Sept. 14, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; $130 includes lodging and meals, $70 for commuters; register by phone at 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

Spiritual Growth

Be Salt! Be Light! Be Fully Alive!, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 10, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; discover in Christ’s Sermon on the Mount how being “salt” and “light” and “fully alive” can change the world around us and make us truly Christian; ideal for Ursuline Associates or anyone who wishes to grow in the grace of God and the spirit of St. Angela Merici; led by Benedictine Sister Karen Joseph; cost $25, includes lunch; register by calling 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

Cursillo Grand Ultreya, 5 p.m., Aug. 10, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; celebrate 45th anniversary of Cursillo in Diocese of Evansville; event will start with Mass at St. John the Evangelist, Daylight, followed by meal, fellowship and featured speaker; honor Father Ray Brenner for his service as spiritual director; sponsored by Evansville Cursillo; RSVP online at www.evansvillecursillo.com or call Linda and Mike Ketzner at 812-760-4658.

Taize Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., Aug. 13, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; “Be Light” candlelight service includes prayer, music and silence; all welcome; remaining dates: Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10; for more information, call 812-535-2952.

Formation Day 2019, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 24, Catholic Center, Evansville; Our Catholic Faith: Celebrating the Past, Looking to the Future, presented by Office of Catechesis; keynote speaker Dr. Tim Hogan is a co-author and director of Grace Counseling Center in Detroit; breakout sessions; cost $20 by Aug. 9, $25 after Aug. 9; register online at evdio.org/formation-day.html, call 812-424-5536 ext. 228 or email agunter@evdio.org with questions.

Día de Formación 2019, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 24 de agosto, Centro Católico, Evansville; Nuestra Fe Católica: Celebrando el pasado, Mirando hacia el future, organizado por la Oficina de Catequesis; conferencista principal: Dr. Tim Hogan; el costo antes del 9 de agosto es de $20, después del 9 de agosto el costo es de $25; 812-424-5536 ext. 228 con preguntas.

Monday Nights at Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m., every Monday, Sacred Heart, Evansville; join the men of the House of Discernment for adoration and confession; Mass at 7:30 p.m.

Workshops

“Trust,” 6-7:30 p.m., Aug. 14, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; Twilight Retreat presented by Deacon John Cecil about “Trust” and that we must learn to trust God unconditionally; cost $20, includes dinner; register by calling 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org; Twilight Retreats are the second Wednesday each month; future dates: Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Nov. 13, Dec. 11.

Crop for SWIRCA, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Aug. 17, SWIRCA and More, Evansville; scrapbook or work on your favorite craft; lunch provided; Chinese auction; grand prize; limited seating; registration $30, after July 26 $35; call 812-492-7462 or email kmorehead@swirca.org with questions.

Youth and Young Adults

Young Adult Women, third Tuesday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Zachary Room, Newburgh.

Young Adult Family Group, 4-6 p.m., fourth Sunday each month, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; parents and children; free babysitting.

Young Adult Adoration and Acapulco, 5-6 p.m., first Monday of the month, St. John Newburgh Chapel.