New School Year Celebrates Diocese's 75th Anniversary

By By Dr. Daryl C. Hagan, Superintendent Of Schools

We celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, accomplishments and the first day of school! This year is unique in that we will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Diocese of Evansville during the 2019-2020 school year. Families will also be celebrating, especially those who have children enrolled in pre-school and kindergarten. For many of these students, this will be their first time in a Catholic school. Welcome! For our seniors, the Class of 2020, this will be your final year in high school; and I am confident that you will step up and lead your schools in faith as shining examples of Christian life.

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel, in a recent address to 2019 high school graduates, exclaimed, “It has been said that followers of Christ are not meant to fit in with everyone else, but rather to stand out. I hope you will stand out – that people will notice you because of the way you live as faithful and committed disciples of Jesus.” This serves as a challenge to all our students, families, Catholic educators, and myself. As the school year begins, let’s all commit to living as faithful and committed disciples of Jesus.

The diocesan school theme for the 2019-2020 school year is Christ – Yesterday, Today and Forever: 75 Years of Living the Faith.

To ensure a successful school year for all students and families, I ask all parents/guardians to agree to the following:

Assist in the spiritual development of your child by attending Mass every weekend and discussing what your child is learning in religion class.

Send your child to school on time each day with a positive attitude about school.

Communicate with teachers about any concerns and/or with questions.

Attend meetings and socials at school to be an active member of the community.

Check to see that all homework is completed, and set high academic standards.

Bookmark your child’s school website, and follow your school on social media to keep informed.

Finally, realize that this is a partnership in educating your child and that you will volunteer your time and talent at school and in your parish.

Please know that Assistant Superintendent of Schools Mrs. Michelle Priar, Coordinator of Student Services Mrs. Andrea Greaney and I look forward to this new school year. We ask you to join us in daily prayer for our priests, deacons, religious leaders, presidents, principals, teachers, support staff, students, families and parishioners as we begin this new school year with a celebratory spirit and a call to be disciples.