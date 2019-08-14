Around The Diocese For Aug. 16

Happy Birthday!

Kathy Gallo, Director of Catechesis for the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates her birthday Aug. 21.

Lisa Foster, Parish Catechetical Leader at All Saints Parish, Evansville, celebrates her birthday Aug. 21.

Deacon Michael Waninger of St. Martin I Parish, Chrisney, and St. Bernard Parish, Rockport, celebrates his birthday Aug. 23.

Deacon Mark McDonald of St. Francis Xavier Parish, Poseyville, and St. Wendel Parish, St. Wendel, celebrates his birthday Aug. 25.

Deacon John Huether, currently living outside the diocese, celebrates his birthday Aug. 26

Father Claude “Dusty” Burns, pastor of Corpus Christi Parish, Evansville, St. Matthew Parish, Mount Vernon, and St. Philip Parish, Posey County, celebrates his birthday Aug. 27.

Stephanie Stoll, Parish Catechetical Leader at Holy Cross Parish, Fort Branch, and Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Haubstadt, celebrates her birthday Aug. 27.

Newspaper honors Father Simon Natha

The Vincennes Sun-Commercial newspaper annually recognizes individuals and businesses in the community for their outstanding service with the Readers’ Choice Awards. It’s a joy to report that Father Simon Natha, Parochial Vicar at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Vincennes and St. Philip Neri Parish in Bicknell, has been chosen as the 2019 Knox County Outstanding Clergyman of the Year. Thank you, Father Simon, for your faithful service to God and our people.

Happy Anniversary!

Father Mike Madden, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood Aug. 22, 1975.