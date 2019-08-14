Bulletin Board For Aug. 16.

General Interest

Community Produce Giveaway Sunday, 3-3:45 p.m., Sept. 8, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Evansville; hosted by All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest; free veggies, music, recipes and drink; first come, first served until produce is gone.

Mother-to-Mother Fall/Winter Consignment Sale, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug. 17, St. John the Baptist School, Newburgh; closes 10:30-11 a.m. for some items to be marked half price; no children younger than 12 allowed; no strollers or car seats, infants may be worn in soft carriers; admission $1; for more information, call 812-490-1000 or email m2msale@gmail.com.

Sundays at the Woods: Outdoor Sacred Sites, 1-3 p.m., Aug. 18, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; meet in lobby of Providence Spirituality and Conference Center; see more than 15 sacred sites and hidden treasures; no cost, donations welcome; call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org for more information.

Free Physicals and Immunizations, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Aug. 24, ECHO Health Care Pediatric and Prenatal Clinic, Evansville; for uninsured or underinsured kids in kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades; for kids in Vanderburgh, Warrick and Posey counties, appointment required by calling 812-435-8343.

Icon Art Exhibit by Brother Michael Moran, through Aug. 30, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; exhibit of icons and drawings by Brother Michael, who translates this ancient art form of the Eastern Christian churches into contemporary terms; Brother Michael is a member of the Eastern Province of the Passionist Community; free and open to the public; call 812-357-6401 for library hours, or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.

Free tickets — Korn Ferry Golf Championship, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh; Catholic Charities has an unlimited number of free tickets; Catholic Charities receives a donation for each ticket used; visit www.ccevansville.org to print tickets.

Host Families Needed, for exchange students attending Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial high schools, contact Jill Seiler at Mater Dei at 812-426-2258, Brian Heathcott at Reitz Memorial at 812-476-4973 or Diane Stanley at 812-401-7322; deadline is Aug. 31.

Stitchin' Sew n' Sews Rummage Sale, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Aug. 31 – Sept. 1, St. Boniface Parish, St. Agnes Church Gym, Evansville; hosted by Stitchin' Sew n' Sews quilting, sewing, crafting group; sellers can rent table for $5 for both days; contact Rosie Reising by Aug. 15 at 812-602-3850 or rmreising@wowway.com to reserve a table or for information.

Seventh Annual SamStrong Childhood Cancer Awareness Football Game, 7 p.m., Sept. 6, Enlow Field, Evansville; Reitz Memorial vs. Evansville North; everyone encouraged to wear gold; SamStrong shirts will be available to purchase at the game or at www.samstrong.org; proceeds benefit pediatric cancer research at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

SWIRCA Bingopalooza, doors open 9 a.m., Sept. 6, SWIRCA and More, Evansville; 11:30 a.m. lunch, bingo starts after lunch; 16 games, packets sold at event; 60 and older $5 donation; younger than 60 $7; tickets on sale through Sept. 3; must complete participation form; no lunch tickets available at door; call 812-464-7807 for information.

Escape to the Mount Weekend Trivia, 4-7 p.m. Sept. 7, Maple Mount Gymnasium, Maple Mount, Kentucky; register trivia team for $25/person, up to 10 people per team; refreshments served; prizes to top three teams; limited spots; register by Aug. 30 online at www.ursulinesmsj.org/escape-to-the-mount-weekend or email carol.braden-clarke@maplemount.org.

Escape to the Mount Weekend Quilt Bingo, 12-3 p.m., Sept. 8, Maple Mount Gymnasium, Maple Mount, Kentucky; $25/person includes lunch and first bingo card; extra cards available for $1; each bingo game $1; register by Aug. 30 online at www.ursulinesmsj.org/escape-to-the-mount-weekend or email carol.braden-clarke@maplemount.org.

Community Produce Giveaway Sundays, 3-4:30 p.m., Sept. 8, St. Anthony Church, Evansville; hosted by All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest; free veggies, music, recipes and drinks; first come, first served until produce is gone.

Memorial Steak Night and Silent Auction, Sept. 14; donations needed by Sept. 10; quality items, gift cards, theme baskets, cash donations; drop-off at school office; call or text Alicia Lachowecki at 812-430-5825 or email alicia.lachowecki@gmail.com.

St. Meinrad On the Hill 5K Walk/Run, 8:30 a.m.,Sept. 14, St. Meinrad; registration 8 a.m.; $20 before Sept. 1, $25 after Sept. 1; age 15 and younger $10; proceeds benefit Catholic Charities/Catholic Relief Services; Mass in the Archabbey Church 7:30 a.m. (running clothes welcome); post-race pancake breakfast sponsored by Knights of Columbus; free-will donations; register online at www.saintmeinrad.org/onthehill5K.

2019 Respect Life Celebration, 5:30 p.m., Oct. 17, Good Shepherd Parish, Evansville; Mass celebrated by Bishop Joseph M. Siegel at 5:30 p.m., dinner and discussion to follow; featured speaker Glenn Tebbe, outgoing Executive Director of the Indiana Catholic Conference; $20/adult and $10/student; 1 hour post-dinner daycare is $5/child (no infants); tickets on sale Sept. 1 at www.evdio.org/events.html or email egirten@evdio.org.

Class Reunions

Mater Dei Class of 1971 Annual Reunion, 3 p.m., Sept. 7, Burdette Park Shelter No. 18, Evansville; supper at 5:30 p.m.; catered by Marx BBQ; $15/person; RSVP by Aug. 22 to Cecilia Weis Kuester at 812-963-5155 or email Cecilia.kuester@att.net.

Rex Mundi Class of 1964 Reunion, 5 p.m., Sept. 14, Archie and Clyde’s Restaurant, Newburgh; 55th class reunion; for information or to make a reservation, text or call 812-480-9557.

Mater Dei Class of 1955 64th Reunion, noon, Sept. 14, Turoni's, Evansville; private room reserved; regular menu with individual checks; for information and reservations, call Willie (Rexing) Kain at 812-476-7930 or email Rose (Brenner) Breivogel at rosemb12@att.net.

55

Dubois County Wisdom Day, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Oct. 14, Huntingburg Event Center, Huntingburg; registration starts 8 a.m.; annual celebrations for people 55 and older; food, speakers, door prizes; registration opens Sept. 1; visit www.evdio.org/events.html or email egirten@evdio.org for more information.

Vincennes Wisdom Day, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Green Activities Center, University of Vincennes campus, Vincennes; registration starts 8 a.m.; annual celebrations for people 55 and older; food, speakers, door prizes; registration opens Sept. 1; visit www.evdio.org/events.html or email egirten@evdio.org for more information.

Evansville Wisdom Day, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Nov. 4, St. Vincent Evansville Hospital Manor Auditorium, Evansville; registration starts 8 a.m.; annual celebrations for people 55 and older; food, speakers, door prizes; registration opens Sept. 1; visit www.evdio.org/events.html or email egirten@evdio.org for more information.

Fundraisers

St. Mary Quilt Show, 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 24 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 25, St. Mary Activities Center Gym, Huntingburg; 37 quilts have been completed for the annual picnic on Sept. 15.

Rummage Sale, 4-7 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Sept. 7, St. Joseph, Vanderburgh County; Friday shoppers pay double, Saturday bag sale begins at 10:30 a.m.; food, drinks and kuchens available.

Health

Free NAMI Mental Illness Classes, 6:45-9 p.m., Mondays Sept. 9-Nov. 18, Old North U.M. Church, Evansville; designed for family and friends of someone living with a mental illness; offered by NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Evansville with the Department of Veterans Affairs; reservations required at 812-423-4333.

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., second Wednesday of each month, location varies; Alzheimer’s Association and SWIRCA offer a monthly social group for people with memory loss and their caretakers; donations welcome; call 800-272-3900 for location and more information.

Marriage

Truth about Natural Family Planning, for details on upcoming classes, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/pregnancy-and-fertility.html.

“Unveiled” Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the Diocese of Evansville for all engaged couples; spaces filling for Sept. 7 retreat; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.evdio.org/marriage-preparation.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Retreats

“Engaged Leadership: Listening and Leading with Purpose, Meaning and Joy,” 5:30 p.m., Sept. 13 – 4 p.m., Sept. 14, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; $130 includes lodging and meals, $70 for commuters; register by phone at 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

Spiritual Growth

Formation Day 2019, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 24, Catholic Center, Evansville; Our Catholic Faith: Celebrating the Past, Looking to the Future, presented by Office of Catechesis; keynote speaker Dr. Tim Hogan; breakout sessions; cost $25; register online at evdio.org/formation-day.html, call 812-424-5536 ext. 228 or email agunter@evdio.org with questions.

Día de Formación 2019, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 24 de agosto, Centro Católico, Evansville; Nuestra Fe Católica: Celebrando el pasado, Mirando hacia el future, organizado por la Oficina de Catequesis; conferencista principal: Dr. Tim Hogan; el costo $25; 812-424-5536 ext. 228 con preguntas.

Monday Nights at Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m., every Monday, Sacred Heart, Evansville; join the men of the House of Discernment for adoration and confession; Mass at 7:30 p.m.

Support

GriefShare, 6:15-8 p.m., 13-week workshop starts Sept. 10, Good Shepherd Parish Conference Room, Evansville; learn how to recognize symptoms of being stuck in grief; learn about your new normal; confidentiality part of program; no cost; no pre-registration required.

Youth and Young Adults

Young Adult Women, third Tuesday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Zachary Room, Newburgh.

Young Adult Family Group, 4-6 p.m., fourth Sunday each month, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; parents and children; free babysitting.

Young Adult Adoration and Acapulco, 5-6 p.m., first Monday of the month, St. John Newburgh Chapel.