Science And Faith Workshop Is Sept. 13

By Special To The Message

The Diocese of Evansville offices of Catechesis, Catholic Schools, and Youth and Young Adults are partnering with the John Templeton Foundation and the McGrath Institute for Church Life at the University of Notre Dame to hold a one-day workshop on science and faith from 8 a.m. CDT to approximately 1:30 p.m. CDT Sept. 13 at the Catholic Center in Evansville.

“Science and Faith: Exploring the Relationship” is open to teachers, parish catechetical leaders, priests, deacons, youth ministers and catechists. Registration is $15 per person until Sept. 5, then $25 per person Sept. 6 or later. Lunch is included.

The workshop will feature a keynote address by Stephen M. Barr, Ph.D., “The Catholic Church and Modern Science: A Glorious History.” Dr. Barr will discuss the history and compatibility of science and religion, focusing on questions of evolution.

Breakout sessions will include:

Christopher T. Baglow, Ph.D., "Becoming Human: Jesus Christ, the True Origin of Humanity." Much attention has been given to identifying the “moment” when our species became human in the full sense. In this presentation, Dr. Baglow will approach this question theologically, considering what Scripture and Tradition tell us about what it means to be human.

Cory Hayes, Ph.D., “Science and the Bible: The Catholic Approach to the Relationship” Dr. Hayes will explain the Catholic approach to biblical truth and its relation to scientific discovery.

Jessica Keating, M.Div., “What is Human Dignity.” Ms. Keating will examine the history and development of the concept of human dignity and its use (and misuse) in contemporary bioethics.

Franciscan Sister Damien Marie Savino, “Evolution, Ecology, and Faith: What is Man that You are Mindful of Him.” In this session, Sister Damien Marie Savino, FSE, will speak about how teaching evolution and ecology in Catholic schools can lead students to a deeper understanding of what it means to be human and of what their special vocation is in the created world.

Register online at the Office of Catechesis website: http://www.evdio.org/catechesis.html.