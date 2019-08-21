Around The Diocese For Aug. 23

By

Happy Birthday!

Deacon Vince Bernardin, currently on a leave of absence, celebrates his birthday Sept. 1.

Father Brian Emmick, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Princeton, and St. Bernard Parish, Snake Run, celebrates his birthday Sept. 2.

Father Jim Koressel, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday Sept. 2.

Deacon Ed Wilkerson, retired, celebrates his birthday Sept. 2.

Happy Anniversary!

Deacon Michael Jones of Precious Blood Parish, Jasper, was ordained Aug. 30, 2003.

Father Anthony Kissel, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood Sept. 1, 1973.

Father John Boeglin, Pastor of Holy Family Parish in Jasper, was ordained to the priesthood Sept. 1, 1978.