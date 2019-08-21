Bishop Blesses New Ascension St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel, left, blesses staff members of Ascension St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital in Evansville Aug. 16. The Message photo by Tim Lilley

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel blessed the new Ascension St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital and its staff during an Aug. 16 service at the facility. Staff began seeing patients there July 8, and they began in-patient services the week of Aug. 12.

Bishop Siegel told a large group of the hospital’s staff the Gospels include examples of Christ’s healing ministry, confirming that God came into our human life and our world. He said Catholic healthcare continues that ministry, bringing Christ into the world again on a daily basis.

He thanked all of the professionals for their dedication and commitment to the ministry, and he prayed that all of their patients would continue to know that God is present through them.

Dan Parod, president of St. Vincent’s South Region, thanked everyone for attending. “It’s important for us to take a few minutes to remember that this is a holy place,” he said. “We have had open houses and ribbon cuttings, but this is a very important event because what we do here is a ministry.”

John Greaney, the hospital’s vice-president of operations and administrator, told the staff that the work they do proves that they not only heal people, but they restore them in many ways. “Our work here involves healing,” he said, “but it is much more than that. I am very thankful for all who made this building and this ministry possible.”

Franciscan Sister Jane McConnell, head of mission integration for St. Vincent Evansville, led the prayer and blessing service. Other staff members participating included Dr. Christopher Neely, hospitalist physician; Jessica Shane, registration; Dottie Merris, pre-surgery education; Lori Sanders, imaging; and Tricia Lewis, supervisor of perioperative services.

Bishop Siegel blessed a crucifix and presented it to Allen Knoop, director of nursing. Sister Jane presented a framed copy of the hospital’s mission, vision and values to Carla Nolan, director of surgical services. Jeff Ferrell, manager of registration, read a proclamation of the mission, vision and values.

Bishop Siegel concluded the service by blessing the staff and sprinkling them with holy water, then blessing the building and sprinkling several areas with holy water.

The $95 million, 135,000-square-foot, four-story hospital sits at the northeast corner of Warrick Wellness Trail and Epworth Road on Evansville’s east side. In the area, the facility joins the Ascension St. Vincent Cancer Center/Ascension Medical Group Oncology Hematology and St. Vincent Epworth Crossing – all located within steps of the Warrick Wellness Trail.

The facility has been designed with significant input from trusted clinical experts at Tri-State Orthopaedic Surgeons. The hospital includes 24 inpatient rooms (with room for expansion), 10 operating suites (with room for expansion) and two procedure rooms. Services include: