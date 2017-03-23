Have You Prayed About It As Much As You Have Talked About It?

By

TRISHA HANNON SMITH

Quotes, memes, inspirational sayings...these float around Facebook and spread more quickly than dandelion fluff. This week I’ve noticed a barrage of Facebook friends posting a lovely image with the following quote:

“Have you prayed about it as much as you have talked about it?”

Each time I’ve seen this, it causes me to pause and wonder. Is this in response to a difficult situation? Does the person posting want to inspire others? I admire the use of social media to move past selfies and cat photos (as adorable and much-needed as these are some days) and spread positivity.

But ultimately, it makes me think of gossip and the pain it causes.

During a recent catechism class with elementary-aged students, we were discussing the 10 Commandments. I knew before the class began that I needed to be prepared for questions, and I prayed for God to give me the words to answer.

Gossip was a reoccurring theme. The children could think of plenty of examples where they were hurt by others, and turning the microscope on their own sin, had hurt others as well.

(Chances are, we all have.)

It wasn’t long until I was presented with a tough question: What about bad guys? Does God love them too?

Bad guys. We agreed that this included those people who sinned differently: sinned in such a way that they were put in jail and kept away from others. And yes, God loves them too.

I was reassured that my response was acceptable when I read about Pope Francis having a similar session recently. The children of St. Magdalene of Canossa parish in Rome presented him with questions. A young lady bravely asked what frightens him.

“What frightens me?” The pope repeated. “I’m frightened when a person is bad; the wickedness of people (is scary).”

He went on to explain that each human being had “seeds of wickedness” lying within, but God will always forgive those who are truly sorry. Pope Francis said what is really frightening is the harm caused when people sin, and this often begins with a small choice.

“It frightens me when in a family, neighborhood, workplace, parish--or even the Vatican--there is gossip. That’s scary.”

So scary that he compared it to throwing a bomb and running away. The destruction it causes destroys people and reputations.

So what can we do?

Pope Francis recommends looking at the crucifix and the face of Jesus “disfigured, tortured, despised, bloodied by the crown of thorns. He took on the sins of the world and paid the price for all of us.”

He also encourages us to ask forgiveness for our sins and not to sin so much. And to remember that God “is always ready to forgive us. We just need to ask him.”

So in other words, pray about it ... more than we talk about it.