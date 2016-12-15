Prayers For Those At The Mall

By Sister Traci Stutz

The coffee is hot, the curtains are open, and the flicker of the candle is the only illumination in the room. This is how I begin most of my mornings: in silence. Waiting to hear from God – waiting to begin my work. My prayer, my work, during this time of Advent typically has a twist to it. I pray for those I have seen at the mall.

The mall has been a playful source for prayer that found its beginning during my childhood Christmas rituals. My mom and I would make the yearly trip downtown to Gilmore’s Department Store for tea, shopping and a visit with Santa. I always remember it as a special time with lights, smells and adventure. Even now to this day, I have a need to go to the mall and sit and watch the happenings, join the crowds, see the decorations and windows, and drink my tea.

Since I am a lover of people-watching, the mall brings out a treasure trove of our population. I will watch young families bring their children up to see Santa, to listen for their hopes and dreams. So, I will pray that God may help them balance wants over needs.

I often spy grandparents buying gift cards for their grandchildren. My prayer for them is that they are able to find time to spend with their grandchildren, time to develop a relationship where each can be pleasantly surprised by the others’ gifts and talents.

I see young couples holding hands and trying to blend each other’s traditions. My prayer for them is that as they grow older they will remember this young love and keep holding hands.

I observe the workers of the mall each trying to be hospitable to their customers – not always an easy task. I pray they continue to see the Christ we are all waiting for during this time, in their customers.

And lastly, I do see all the hustle and bustle; the need people have to create memories and special moments for one another truly based on their love for one another. So I pray that they find simplicity and time to enjoy an early morning coffee, a prayer, and an illumination candle during this time of Advent to listen to God and hear where the new year may lead them.