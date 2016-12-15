Two Women Make First Profession Of Monastic Vows

By

Benedictine Sister Lynn Marie Falcony, left and Benedictine Sister Lisa Marie Schutz. Submitted photo

Sister Lynn Marie Falcony and Sister Lisa Marie Schutz made their first profession of monastic vows on Dec. 3, officially joining the community of the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand, Ind.

Sister Lynn Marie, a native of Evansville, Indiana, is the daughter of Mary Kaye and Joe Falcony. Mary Kaye serves as Coordinator of Programs and Resources for the Diocesan Office of Catechesis. Prior to entering the monastery, she was a member of St. Anthony Parish in Evansville and worked as an IV admixture technician in the pharmacy department and surgery satellite at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Evansville. She is licensed by the Indiana State Board of Pharmacy and the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board. During the past year, in addition to attending community formation classes, Sister Lynn Marie worked part-time for Monastery Baked Goods, the community’s bakery, and assisted with support services at the monastery.

Sister Lisa Marie, from Crown Point, Ind., is the daughter of Ken and Carole Schutz and was a member of St. Thomas More Parish in Munster, Ind. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, certificates in early childhood and elementary teaching, and a Certified Nursing Assistant certificate. Prior to entering the monastery she taught preschool and was a CNA in Schererville, Ind. During the past year, she participated in community formation classes and worked in Community Health Services and other support services at the monastery.

Founded in 1867, the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand currently number 144 and serve in education, parish work, healthcare, retreat and spirituality work, social services and counseling in Indiana, Kentucky, and Peru.