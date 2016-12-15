Bishop Ordains Diocese's First Latino Priest

By

Bishop Charles C. Thompson ordains Deacon Homero Rodriguez to the holy priesthood on Dec. 12 at St. Benedict Cathedral in Evansville. The Message photos by Peewee Vasquez

Bishop Charles C. Thompson ordained the Diocese of Evansville’s first Latino priest on Dec. 12 at St. Benedict Cathedral. Father Homero Rodriguez becomes the third priest ordained in the diocese this year, joining Father Tyler Tenbarge and Father Ambrose Wanyonyi.

Just before conferring the Sacrament of Holy Orders on Deacon Rodriguez, Bishop Thompson noted the historic nature of the moment.

“It seems only fitting that the ordination of our first Latino priest should take place on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Patroness of the Americas,” Bishop Thompson said in his bilingual homily. He delivered portions in English and Spanish, and printed worship aids for the Mass included English and Spanish versions of the full homily.

“While this occasion marks a particularly joyful chord among our Latino brothers and sisters, its impact is felt throughout the twelve counties of southwest Indiana comprising our Diocese.” The bishop’s homily appears beginning on page 1 of this issue in English and Spanish.

More than 50 priests from the Diocese of Evansville and beyond concelebrated. Bishop Thompson venerated a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe during the opening of the Mass, and a group of traditional Mexican dancers concluded the opening procession.

Following completion of the Sacrament of Holy Orders, Bishop Thompson introduced our newest priest. “How does he look,” the bishop asked. “Father Homero.” A thunderous ovation from the hundreds in attendance followed.

A reception for Father Homero after Mass also served as a wonderful celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Father Rodriguez becomes Associate Pastor of Holy Rosary Parish on Jan. 3, 2017.