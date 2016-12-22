Merry Christmas From The Message Staff!

By

Merry Christmas from the Message Staff! The Message photo by PeeWee Vasquez

Bishop Charles C. Thompson joins the Message staff: Ruth Bandas, advertising and office coordinator; Trisha Hannon-Smith, assistant editor; Sheila Barclay, design editor; and Tim Lilley, editor. Bishop Thompson is publisher of The Message.

The Message will not publish an edition on Dec. 30 in order to provide staff an opportunity to enjoy the Christmas and New Year holidays with friends and family. We will resume normal publication with the Jan. 6, 2017, issue.