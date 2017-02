Help Ozanam Family Shelter With We Give A'Zip Giveback

Print or show this coupon to help Ozanam Family Shelter on Feb. 22

Help the Ozanam Family Shelter by dining at Azzip Pizza at 5225 Pearl Drive, Evansville on Feb. 22! Funds raised help support homeless families in our community. Print the coupon seen or find it on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1859556374329699/.