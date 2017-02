Schedule For Distribution Of Ashes On Ash Wednesday

Following is a schedule of Ash Wednesday Masses, Communion services and prayer services for distribution of ashes. The schedule is organized by diocesan deanery, then by town. The Message is grateful to our parishes for providing this information.

NORTH DEANERY

Bicknell

St. Philip Neri Parish, Mass at 7:30 p.m. ET

Bloomfield

Holy Name Parish, Mass at 6 p.m. ET

Jasonville

St. Joan of Arc Parish, Mass at 5:30 p.m. ET

Linton

St. Peter Parish, Vigil Mass at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday Feb. 28; ashes only at 12:10 p.m. ET on Ash Wednesday

Loogootee

St. John the Evangelist Parish, St. John the Evangelist Church, Masses at 8:15 a.m. ET, Noon ET and 7 p.m. ET

Montgomery

St. Peter Parish, St. Peter Church, Vigil Mass at 6 p.m. ET on Feb., 28, and Mass at 7 p.m. ET on Ash Wednesday

Sullivan

St. Mary Parish, Masses at 7:30 a.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET

Vincennes

St. Francis Xavier Parish, St. Francis Xavier Church, Mass 7 a.m. ET

St. John the Baptist Church, Masses at 8:10 a.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET

Maria Creek Chapel at Vincennes University, Noon ET

Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Mass at 5:30 p.m. ET

Washington

Our Lady of Hope Parish, Masses at 7:30 a.m. ET, 9:40 a.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET

SOUTH DEANERY

Boonville

St. Clement Parish, St. Clement Church, Masses at 7 a.m. CT and 6:30 p.m. CT

Daylight

St. John the Evangelist Parish, 7 a.m. CT Mass, 6 p.m. CT Mass; no 9 a.m. CT Mass on Ash Wednesday

Evansville

St. Benedict Cathedral, Masses at 6 a.m. CT, 9 a.m. CT, 12:10 p.m. CT and 5:30 p.m. CT

All Saints Parish, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Masses at 7 a.m. CT and 5:30 p.m. CT

All Saints Parish, St. Joseph Church, Mass at 12:10 p.m. CT

Annunciation Parish, Christ the King Church, Masses at 8:30 a.m. CT (school Mass) and 5 p.m. CT

Annunciation Parish, Holy Spirit Church, Masses at 8:30 a.m. CT and 6 p.m. CT

Good Shepherd Parish, Good Shepherd Church, Masses at 7:40 a.m. CT and 5:30 p.m. CT

Holy Redeemer Parish, Mass at 8 a.m. CT, Communion service at 12:10 p.m. CT and Mass at 6:30 p.m. CT

Holy Rosary Parish, Masses at 7 a.m. CT, 8 a.m. CT, Noon CT, 5:30 p.m. CT; and in Spanish at 7 p.m. CT

Resurrection Parish, Communion service at 6:15 a.m.CT; Mass at 7:35 a.m.CT; prayer services at 2 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT; Mass at 6:30 p.m. CT

St. Boniface Parish, Sacred Heart Church, Mass at 8 a.m. CT

St. Boniface Parish, St. Agnes Church, Mass at 10 a.m. CT

St. Boniface Parish, St. Boniface Church, Masses at 12:10 p.m. CT and 6:30 p.m. CT

Sts. Mary and John Parish, St. Mary Church, Mass at 12:05 p.m. CT

Sts. Mary and John Parish, St. John the Apostle Church, Mass at 6 p.m. CT

University of Evansville, Bishop Thompson will celebrate Mass in Neu Chapel at 5 p.m. CT

University of Southern Indiana, Bishop Thompson will celebrate Mass in Carter Hall at Noon CT

Newburgh

St. John the Baptist Parish, Masses at 7 a.m. CT, 8:30 a.m. CT and 7 p.m. CT; service with ashes only at 12:15 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT

Red Brush

St. Clement Parish, St. Rupert Church, Tuesday Feb. 28 Vigil Mass at 6:30 p.m. CT

EAST DEANERY

Celestine

St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, St. Peter Celestine Church, Masses at Noon ET and 7 p.m. ET

Chrisney

St. Martin I Parish, St. Martin Church, Mass at 5 p.m. CT

Dubois

St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, St. Raphael Church, Mass at 7 a.m. ET

Dale

St. Francis of Assisi Parish, St. Joseph Church, bilingual Mass at 6 p.m. CT

Ferdinand

Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, prayer service and ashes at 6:30 a.m. ET, Mass at 4:30 p.m. ET

Huntingburg

St. Mary Parish, Masses at 7 a.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET; prayer service and ashes at Noon ET

Ireland

St. Mary Parish, Masses at 7 a.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET

Jasper

Holy Family Parish, Masses at 6 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET

Precious Blood Parish, 8 a.m. ET

St. Joseph Parish, Masses at 6 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. ET, 12:04 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET

Mariah Hill

St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Mary Help of Christians Church, Mass at 7 a.m. CT

New Boston

St. Martin I Parish, St. John Chrysostom Church, Mass at 6 p.m. CT

Rockport

St. Bernard Parish, Masses at 8 a.m. CT and 7 p.m. CT

Santa Claus

St. Francis of Assisi Parish, St Nicholas Church, Mass at 4 p.m. CT

Schnellville

Divine Mercy Parish, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Mass at 7 p.m. ET

St. Anthony

Divine Mercy Parish, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Mass at 5 p.m. ET

St. Henry

Christ the King Parish, St. Henry Church, Mass at 7:30 p.m. ET

WEST DEANERY

Evansville

Corpus Christi Parish, 7 p.m. CT

Fort Branch

Holy Cross Parish, Masses at 8:15 a.m. CT and 7 p.m. CT

Haubstadt

St. James Parish, Masses at 8:30 a.m. CT and 7 p.m. CT

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Masses at 5:45 a.m. CT, 8 a.m. CT and 6:30 p.m. CT

Mount Vernon

St. Matthew Parish, Masses at 8:15 a.m. CT, 12:05 p.m. CT and 6 p.m. CT

Oakland City

Blessed Sacrament Parish, Mass at 7 p.m. CT

Petersburg

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Mass at 8 a.m. ET

Posey County

St. Philip Parish, Masses at 7:45 a.m. CT and 6 p.m. CT

Poseyville

St. Francis Xavier Parish, Mass at 7 p.m. CT

Princeton

St. Joseph Parish, Masses at 8:15 a.m. CT and 5 p.m. CT

Snake Run

St. Bernard Parish, Mass at 7 p.m. CT

St. Wendel

St. Wendel Parish, Masses at 7 a.m. CT and 9:30 a.m. CT

Vanderburgh County

St. Joseph Parish, 7:30 a.m. CT