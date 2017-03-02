Almsgiving - Is It Just For Lent?

By Sister Teresa Gunter, OSB

During Lent, we are asked to participate in the Lenten actions of fasting, almsgiving, prayer, conversion, confession, etc. But, do we do this only during Lent?

I work at All Saints Parish in Evansville; and if you have ever been there, you have probably met some of our neighbors who are trying to make it through the day with something to eat – or through the night with a place to sleep. I bet that 2-3 days a week, someone comes needing food, clothing, gas money or money for utilities. This is when I find myself saying “Fishes and Loaves, Fishes and Loaves,” and I believe that story or prayer will be answered. Because then, things begin to multiply.

One time, we didn’t have any food to give people at the door, yet we were able to come up with MRE’s (Meals Ready to Eat). Another time, someone needed money for their child’s field trip, and there were just enough quarters in the cuss jar to help the young mother. I know that times are hard right now, and money is very tight. How do we work on almsgiving throughout the other 325 days of the year. Almsgiving - is it just for Lent?

I know that some of us are thinking, “I have no idea what I want to do for Lent!” Let’s try something different. This Lent, why don’t we look at a Lenten practice that we can do for 365 days? Maybe we plan to go to Reconciliation twice a month instead of twice a year. Maybe we pray the Stations of the Cross monthly instead of once during Lent. Maybe we decide that we are going to sponsor a child or a family every month, instead of just doing the rice bowl during Lent.

I don’t know what God is putting on your heart, but Almsgiving … is it just for Lent? Sometimes I think that our Lenten practices are like our New Year’s resolutions, we quickly forget them quickly and return to old ways. What if we continue our Lenten practice throughout the year? This year, if we donate our time to an organization, we do it all year. If we give up Cokes, we don’t go back to drinking them after Lent. If we put an extra $20 in the collection, we continue. What do you think? Can we debunk the myth that Almsgiving is just for Lent?

