National Catholic Sisters Week Begins March 8

National Catholic Sisters Week begins this year on March 8 and runs through March 14. NCSW is an annual celebration to honor women religious through a series of events that instruct, enlighten and bring greater focus to the lives of these incredible women.

Please see the NCSW heading in the Bulletin Board on page 6 of this week’s issue for events being held in our area.

NCSW began in 2014 as part of National Women’s History Month. The inaugural observance included a NCSW Sister/Student conference , which drew Catholic sisters and college students from across the country to St. Catherine University in St Paul, Minn.

A highlight of that weekend was “SisterStories,” a storytelling event hosted by acclaimed broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien and produced by The Moth Radio Hour, the Peabody Award-winning National Public Radio program.

Has a sister impacted your life? NCSW organizers encourage you to reach out to her and connect with her during this year’s observance. Take her to lunch or out for coffee! If you don’t know a sister, get to know one. You won’t regret it!