Reitz Memorial High School Teacher And Coach Dylan Barnes Dies Unexpectedly

Dylan Barnes, 43, of Evansville, a teacher and coach at Reitz Memorial High School, passed away unexpectedly earlier today. He taught, and coached cross country and track at the school, since 2003.

No other details surrounding his death are available at this time.

Students, faculty, staff and other members of the Reitz Memorial family have been notified. Clergy, and counselors from Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Evansville and Youth First, are on site at Reitz Memorial to support the students and staff. They will remain throughout the day, and will be available for support this week and as long as needed.

“The entire Reitz Memorial family is shocked and saddened by the unexpected loss of a beloved and gifted teacher and coach,” said John K. Browning, President of Reitz Memorial High School. “We ask everyone to join us in prayer for Mr. Barnes, his family and the family of Reitz Memorial.”

Browning announced that a candlelight memorial for Mr. Barnes will be held at 7 p.m., at the front circle of the school, 1500 Lincoln Ave., Evansville, IN 47714.

All other after-school activities today, including athletic practices, have been cancelled.