Mater Dei High School Goes 'Into The Woods'

Photo submitted by Mater Dei High School

Sam Fulton gets into his role of The Big Bad Wolf for the Mater Dei High School Theater Department’s presentation of “Into the Woods,”which opens in the Kempf Auditorium at 7 p.m. CDT on March 22 and runs through March 24. Tickets are available at the door for $10.



This is director Crystal Roberson’s 14th production at Mater Dei. Knowing this would be a challenging show, Roberson says, “This cast could not be more perfect. Their hard work and commitment to this program is the sole reason we are able to pull off a show with such sophisticated music and complex themes. I’m proud to bring a musical unlike any other we’ve done to the Mater Dei stage. This is a show that entertains and challenges in a way that only theatre can do.”