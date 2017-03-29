Knights Hold 29th Vocations Appreciation Dinner

By Special To The Message

NOTE - Full photo ID appears at the bottom of the story. Submitted photo.

WASHINGTON, Ind. –The Lawrence A. Vieck 4th Degree Assembly of the Knights of Columbus, of Washington, Ind., celebrated its 29th RSVP Vocations Appreciation Dinner on Feb. 23. Designated seminarians and novices were recognized, and each received $500 to assist with their educational expenses.

The dinner was held at the Knights of Columbus building in Washington.

This year’s awards were presented by Vince Sellers, Grand Knight of Washington Council 630 of the Knights of Columbus; Rick Flynn, Faithful Navigator of the Lawrence A. Vieck Assembly, Washington; Joyce Schwank, on behalf of the Washington Ladies Knights of Columbus Auxiliary; and Tom Montgomery Grand Knight of Council 6679 in Linton, Ind.

Seminarians Tyler Underhill, Martin Estrada and Nick Sellers, and novices Roxanne Higgins and Emily Tekolste, each receive a $500 award to assist in their educational expenses. In addition, Sir Knight Rick Flynn presented Father Paul Ferguson, Pastor of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Washington, a $2,200.00 contribution for Catholic education from the Lawrence A. Vieck Assembly.

Sir Knight Jeff Norris served as Master of Ceremonies for the dinner, and Father Jim Koressel, Pastor of St. Peter Parish in Montgomery, led the invocation.

A talented group of students from Washington Catholic Schools, under the direction of Katie Reed, provided vocal entertainment.

This RSVP program originated in 1988, and has been a successful endeavor with the Washington and Linton Knights of Columbus. Father Michael Madden, now-retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, served as Pastor of St. Peter Parish in Linton from 2008 to 2013. He succeeded Father Hillary Vieck, who was the brother of Father Lawrence A. Vieck, the assembly’s namesake. Father Hillary died in 2008.

In 1987, then-Faithful Navigator Vaughn Garrett initiated a name change for the Washington Assembly, and it became the Lawrence A. Vieck Assembly. The Assembly consists of 56 members – 35 active members, 21 honorary life members.

PHOTO ID – Attendees at the RSVP Vocations Appreciation Dinner included Father Paul Ferguson, left, Pastor of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Washington; Diocese of Evansville seminarian Tyler Underhill, who attends Bishop Simon Brute Seminary in Indianapolis; Sister of Providence Marsha Speth; Joyce Schwank, representing the Washington Ladies Knights of Columbus Auxiliary; Deacon Dennis Hildebrand, who serves Our Lady of Hope Parish; Sisters of Providence Novice Emily Tekolste; Rick Flynn, Faithful Navigator of the Lawrence A. Vieck Assembly of Washington; Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand Novice Roxanne Higgins; seminarian Nick Sellers, who attends Bishop Brute Seminary; Benedictine Sister Louise Laroche; seminarian Martin Estrada; Vince Sellers, Grand Knight of Washington Council 630; Tom Montgomery, Grand Knight of Linton Council 6679; Deacon Don Haag, who serves Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Petersburg; and Father James Koressel, Pastor of St. Peter Parish in Montgomery.

Submitted photo