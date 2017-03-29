St. Meinrad Lenten, Holy Week Events

By The Message Staff

Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology will present a service of Lenten prayer and music called “Harvest of Sorrows” at 7 p.m. Central Time on April 3 in the school’s St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel. The service is free and open to the public.

Following is the Holy Week and Easter schedule for the archabbey. All times are Central time.

Palm Sunday, April 9 – 9:15 a.m. blessing and procession with palms, followed by Mass; 5 p.m. Vespers. Holy Thursday, April 13 – 5 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper; no Vespers. Good Friday, April 14 – Liturgy of the Passion and Death of the Lord; no Vespers. Holy Saturday, April 15 – 5 p.m. Vespers; 8 p.m. Vigil of Easter beginning with Blessing of the Fire; the Eucharist will conclude about 11 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 16 – 8:30 a.m. Lauds; 11:30 a.m. Midday Office; 5 p.m. Vespers.

Easter Monday, April 17 – 9:30 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Vespers. Easter Tuesday, April 18 – 7:30 a.m. Mass; 5 p.m. Vespers.

The Saint Meinrad Archabbey Gift Shop will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Holy Saturday hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Archabbey Library hours will be 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4:50 p.m. Monday through Thursday of Holy Week. The library will be closed Good Friday through Easter Sunday.