Reactions Confirm Archbishop-elect Thompson As 'perfect Fit'

By Natalie Hoefer,The Criterion

Archbishop-elect Thompson shakes hands with Casey Foley, a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Indianapolis, after the June 13 press conference. Photo by Natalie Hoefer/The Criterion, special to The Message

The reaction seems unanimous: Archbishop-elect Charles C. Thompson will be a “perfect fit” as the new spiritual leader of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

From lay persons, priests and staff members of the Diocese of Evansville, Ind., to the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, reaction to the news of the new Archbishop-elect was positive and hopeful.

‘He’s a total package’

“I was very happy, very excited,” says archdiocesan chancellor Annette “Mickey” Lentz. “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Bishop Thompson since Archbishop-Emeritus Daniel [M. Buechlein’s] days. I think he’s a perfect fit.”

Cardinal Joseph Cardinal Tobin, former archbishop of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, says the Archbishop-elect “combines a very warm style with a keen intelligence and some real spiritual values. He has a sense of humor, and he has a lot of energy, and all of that will serve him well.”

While Cardinal Tobin’s acquaintance with the new Archbishop-elect extends four years, Msgr. Frederick Easton, Metropolitan Tribunal adjunct vicar judicial, and Archbishop-elect Thompson “go way back” through their shared background in canon law.

“I think he will fit in with our longstanding culture,” Msgr. Easton says. “I think he’ll be a good combination of a continuance [of Cardinal Tobin’s direction] but with a new perspective. I think he’ll be sympathetic to a lot of our concerns here, and he’ll be a person who makes decisions that need to be made.”

As executive director of the Indiana Catholic Conference, Glenn Tebbe has worked with Archbishop-elect Thompson since he was appointed bishop of Evansville in 2011.

“This is good news,” he says. “He’s a total package, a very faithful man. He listens and is able to bring the essence of what needs to be done to the forefront and makes good decisions. I think he’ll be a strong shepherd for the archdiocese.”

The reassignment of the Evansville bishop does continue the gap in leadership within the dioceses of Indiana, says Bishop Timothy L. Doherty, shepherd of the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana.

Nevertheless, he says, he is “wonderfully sure that Pope Francis has made the right choice. I’m personally tickled. He’s a very good priest, a very good bishop and a very thoughtful leader.”

‘This man is in solidarity’ with us

Norbert Krapf can relate to such comments about Archbishop-elect Thompson’s pastoral gifts. The member of St. Mary Parish in Indianapolis grew up in the Diocese of Evansville, where he experienced sexual abuse from a priest there in the 1950s.

Years later, after writing a book of poems and a memoir to help in his own healing and that of other abuse victims, he was invited by then-Bishop Thompson to read from his work to the staff of the Evansville Diocese’s chancery.

He found the young shepherd to be a “hospitable, kind, understanding and congenial” man who “relates to people on their level, does not present himself as above them, but is also a fine leader. …

“I hear nothing but positive opinions about him from Jasper relatives and friends [in the Diocese of Evansville].”

Krapf says that he and his wife Katherine “have even said to one another about a successor to Cardinal Tobin, ‘Wouldn’t we all be lucky if it could be Bishop Thompson?’ We are extremely delighted.”

Unlike Krapf, Dabrice Bartet met Archbishop-elect Thompson for the first time after the June 13 press conference at the Archbishop Edward T. O’Meara Catholic.

“He is very humble,” says the member of St. Monica Parish in Indianapolis and a French-speaking native of the African nation of Togo. “He’s just open. It’s another blessing to us. We waited [seven] months, but we’ve got another good one.”

Criterion reporter Sean Gallagher contributed to this story.