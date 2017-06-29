Sister Jackie Perseveres For Justice

By Greg Eckerle

Sister Jackie Kissel, left, talks with a participant during a break in a program about living a life of justice that she presented at the Benedictine Hospitality Center in Kordes Hall in Ferdinand. Submitted photo by Greg Eckerle

Fighting for justice, even when it’s clearly the right thing, can still be a long, lonely road.

But Benedictine Sister Jackie Kissel of Evansville, who has been clamoring to right wrongs her entire career, is undeterred by the notion she may not live to see some injustices corrected. She will still hammer away at the sometimes painfully slow work to make it happen, just like she always has.

When CAJE (Congregations Acting for Justice and Empowerment) was formed in Evansville in 2003 to push for solutions to local social issues, Sister Jackie, a member of the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand, couldn’t volunteer to help fast enough.

She’s been an integral part of CAJE convincing local officials to implement several improvements, including the addition of a bus transportation line so people could get to their jobs, the opening of a free dental clinic for low-income residents, an agreement to develop a crisis care center for those with mental health issues, and the creation of a housing trust fund to help provide affordable housing.

Another success was the placement of the opiate antidote Narcan with first responders for use in the life-saving treatment of drug overdoses. That move saved seven lives in the first two years. “It makes me feel great,” says Sister Jackie. “We had to fight a battle about that for several years, because police didn’t want to spend the money to get Narcan in all their cars, but it’s proven that it works.”

Sister Jackie’s affinity for fighting injustices began in the 1960s-70s when she taught and was principal at a school for mentally and developmentally-delayed children. The school was located in the middle of an African-American community, which also had its share of justice issues. “I saw how their families had to struggle,” she says. “It helped me see the broader picture.”

She serves CAJE in various roles, as a member of the board of directors, as a network organizer, and as part of various research committees.

“I stay involved because it’s not just my job, it’s a personal investment,” says Sister Jackie. “I want to invest in this work that Jesus calls us to do. He calls us not only to charity, but also to justice. So many of us Catholics have been involved with charity all our lives, but justice is another story. Because when you want to solve injustices, often you have to confront systems, which is difficult.”

That’s why CAJE, which is made up of 21 religious congregations of various faiths, actively recruits people to publicly support the corrections the group is recommending. They rely on people power to motivate officials to listen. CAJE spends months identifying, researching, and discussing the most pressing concerns facing the community. Then once a year they will meet with community leaders to discuss and negotiate possible solutions. Last year 1,300 CAJE supporters attended the meeting.

The group is a true advocate for powerless people, in essence giving a voice to the voiceless. That stirs the passion within Sister Jackie.

“The Gospel calls me to both charity and justice. CAJE allows me to be about the work of justice, and to be supported in that work. It takes a community to accomplish change. Each time CAJE is successful in changing unjust systems, I celebrate.”

Camille Davis Bradford, an organizer for CAJE, says, “Working for justice is something Sister Jackie really lives out in every part of her life, not just her involvement with CAJE. That always has really inspired me. She builds up a lot of the other people who work with the justice ministry. I know she does with me. She was very passionate about addressing the lack of affordable housing. It’s important to her that everyone is able to live with dignity. Some people currently aren’t. I know that really bothers her.

“It inspires me to see her perseverance. Justice work takes time. She puts in that time, and is not dismayed. She keeps everyone else’s spirits up, and is an amazing woman. Religious sisters know the work they do plants a seed they might never see come to harvest, but they understand they’re working to make a better place. So whether or not they see that better place doesn’t deter them. That’s absolutely how it is with Sister Jackie. She’s motivated by knowing this is what she’s called to do as a person of faith, and this is what Jesus would be doing, and not only when it’s easy or popular.”

Camille notes that Sister Jackie was selected to be on CAJE’s executive committee because “she makes a difference and an impact not only on the people in her congregation but on the whole organization. She’s a very big leader. She forms relationships with all our congregations and is incredibly well-respected.”

The newest issue that CAJE is working on is a smooth re-entry into society for people being released from prison. Sister Jackie cites the sad cycle those people often endure – with no place to go, and with no job, they often end up back in prison.

Another key part of Sister Jackie’s job is motivating other people in the community to become involved with the work of CAJE. That includes businesses as well as individuals.

“My mission as a Christian is to extend God’s love to all the broken places and people of the world. If we say we love God, then we must love our neighbor, too. We are called to reject labeling of the poor, we are to work among the sick and poor as Jesus did, building relationships with them.

“Sometimes it’s easier to say, ‘Let somebody else do it.’ But actually each of us needs to speak up in any way we can. I think justice is about giving everybody equal time, whether rich or poor, and giving the energy and time to sit there and really listen with your heart to what somebody has to say. Think about something you know is not right, then ask, how can we change that?”