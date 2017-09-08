Indiana Catholic Bishops' Statement On The Rescission Of DACA Executive Order
The Catholic Bishops of Indiana support all DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) youth
and call upon Congress to act responsibly to provide protection and legal status for these young persons
who are contributing to the strength and prosperity of our nation. The decision to end DACA only
brings uncertainty and anxiety to families who only want to provide for themselves, their families and
contribute to the common good. We join the Bishops of the United States and call upon Congress to
“immediately resume work toward a legislative solution”. We also call upon all people of good will to
urge Congress to provide a path of citizenship for these young persons. It is a matter not only of mercy,
but of justice.
While not a permanent solution DACA did provide safety and a sense of protection to allow persons to
live a normal life. These young people are members of the military, students, employees and leaders
within our parishes and communities, using their God-given talents and gifts to contribute to the good
of all.
In Indiana approximately 10,000 Hoosiers and their families will live in anxiety, not knowing what to
expect following the President’s order. We call upon President Trump not to turn our nation’s back on
these young people and to instead work with Congress on comprehensive immigration reform that is
just and respects the God-given dignity of these vulnerable youths and all immigrants especially those
residing in the United States.
We stand in solidarity with DACA youth and their families who have been left unprotected from
deportation and fear for their futures in the United States, their home. We say to DACA youth –
regardless of your immigration status, you are children of God and welcome in the Catholic Church.
The Catholic Church supports you and will advocate for you.
Most Rev. Charles C. Thompson
Archbishop of Indianapolis
Most Rev. Donald J. Hying
Diocese of Gary
Most Rev. Timothy L. Doherty
Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana
Most Rev. Kevin C. Rhoades
Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend
September 7, 2017