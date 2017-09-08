Indiana Catholic Bishops' Statement On The Rescission Of DACA Executive Order

The Catholic Bishops of Indiana support all DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) youth

and call upon Congress to act responsibly to provide protection and legal status for these young persons

who are contributing to the strength and prosperity of our nation. The decision to end DACA only

brings uncertainty and anxiety to families who only want to provide for themselves, their families and

contribute to the common good. We join the Bishops of the United States and call upon Congress to

“immediately resume work toward a legislative solution”. We also call upon all people of good will to

urge Congress to provide a path of citizenship for these young persons. It is a matter not only of mercy,

but of justice.

While not a permanent solution DACA did provide safety and a sense of protection to allow persons to

live a normal life. These young people are members of the military, students, employees and leaders

within our parishes and communities, using their God-given talents and gifts to contribute to the good

of all.

In Indiana approximately 10,000 Hoosiers and their families will live in anxiety, not knowing what to

expect following the President’s order. We call upon President Trump not to turn our nation’s back on

these young people and to instead work with Congress on comprehensive immigration reform that is

just and respects the God-given dignity of these vulnerable youths and all immigrants especially those

residing in the United States.

We stand in solidarity with DACA youth and their families who have been left unprotected from

deportation and fear for their futures in the United States, their home. We say to DACA youth –

regardless of your immigration status, you are children of God and welcome in the Catholic Church.

The Catholic Church supports you and will advocate for you.

Most Rev. Charles C. Thompson

Archbishop of Indianapolis

Most Rev. Donald J. Hying

Diocese of Gary

Most Rev. Timothy L. Doherty

Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana

Most Rev. Kevin C. Rhoades

Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

September 7, 2017