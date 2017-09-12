St. Vincent And Catholic Charities To Host Gift Card Drive For Hurricane Victims

By

CNS Photo

St. Vincent and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Evansville have announced that they are partnering to host a Gift Card Drive to support victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Community residents may contribute gift cards (as listed below) at the St. Vincent Medical Center parking lot (drive-through), 3700 Washington Ave., Evansville, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT on Saturday (Sept. 16). Please note that this drive is separate from (and in addition to) a special collection that many parishes across the diocese will be holding at weekend Masses on Sept. 16-17 to assist in hurricane-relief efforts.

All gift cards will be distributed to individual households through Catholic Charities offices located in the affected areas.

The following gift cards will be accepted:

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Walmart

Visa

“Helping those in need shows our solidarity with all residents of our nation and our willingness to journey with them in times of trouble,” said Sharon Burns, Director of Catholic Charities of Evansville.

“Our colleagues on the ground in Texas and Florida have asked specifically for gift cards so that individuals get exactly what their families need to begin the recovery process.”

“Our friends and neighbors in Texas and Florida are in desperate need of our help,” said Dan Parod, President, St. Vincent, Southwest Indiana Region. “By providing gift cards for basic necessities, we hope this sends a message of hope and love during such a stressful time for so many.”

Monetary donations can be made online at www.ccevansville.org. For more information about how to support hurricane victims, contact Franciscan Sister Jane McConnell, Director of Mission Integration, St. Vincent, at srjanemcc@ascension.org or 812-485-7723, or Burns at Catholic Charities, at sburns@evdio.org or 812-423-5456..

# # #

About Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities Diocese of Evansville advances hope and each other by serving all residents of southwest Indiana on behalf of the local Catholic Church. It is a member of Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), the national office for the Catholic Charities ministry nationwide. Catholic Charities of Evansville serves over 7,500 people each year. CCUSA’s members provide help and create hope to more than 8 million people a year regardless of religious, social, or economic backgrounds.

About St. Vincent

In Indiana, Ascension’s St. Vincent operates 20 hospitals in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices and clinics that cover a 57-county area and employ more than 15,000 associates. Across the state, St. Vincent provided more than $266 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2016. Serving Indiana for 145 years, Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension is the largest non-profit health system in the U.S. and the world’s largest Catholic health system, operating 2,500 sites of care – including 141 hospitals and more than 30 senior living facilities – in 24 states and the District of Columbia. Visit www.stvincent.org.