2018 Pilgrimage For Life Registration Open

Registration is open for the Diocese of Evansville’s 2018 Pilgrimage for Life. The diocesan PFL is scheduled for Jan. 17-21, 2018.

Details are available now at http://www.evdio.org/pilgrimage-for-life.html.

The deadline for all paper copies of registration forms to be received by the Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry is Nov. 27. Online entry of participants must precede hard-copy registrations. Diocesan Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry Steve Dabrowski asks all to carefully read the 2018 PFL website as some details have changed.