Sister Jane Michele-the Face Of Habitat To Many

By

Photos by Greg Eckerle, special to The Message

Ferdinand Benedictine Sister Jane Michele McClure lives her life to help those in need. With her, it’s “a God thing.”

As the major gifts officer for Habitat for Humanity of Evansville, she has performed her calling so well since 2005 that the organization’s executive director, Beth Folz, says, “Sister Jane Michele is the face of Habitat to so many of our donors, volunteers, and partner families.”

As a devoted follower of the Benedictine lifestyle for 48 years, Sister Jane Michele is a good fit to help lead in the living out of Habitat’s mission: “Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.”

The work of Habitat – to build decent, affordable houses in partnership with low-income families – obviously needs funds to survive. Sister Jane Michele works so relentlessly to raise those funds that she’s commonly called the “Energizer Bunny.”

“She is tireless in helping people who don’t have as many privileges as others,” says Folz. “She’s a strong advocate for low-income families. She’s so welcoming and friendly that she makes you feel like you’re the best thing since sliced bread.

“She understands the plight of families struggling to put up a decent home. She tells those stories to our donors, and makes it come to life to them that this isn’t a choice these people make. It’s the cards they’ve been dealt, and they’re trying to improve their life. We can’t do the work of Habitat without the funds. She has a way of telling the story of our families that engenders people to support the Habitat ministry.”

To qualify to become a Habitat homeowner, people must demonstrate a need by being low income, be a good enough credit risk to pay off a 30-year, zero interest loan, and be willing to partner with Habitat by performing 300 hours of sweat equity, meaning 150 hours of building their own home, and 150 hours helping someone else build their home. Habit is on track to build its 500th home in Evansville by next year.

Benedictine sisters have historically served people on the margins, so the Habitat ministry is a natural cause to support. “I have the great privilege of reaching out, meeting and supporting people every day that are in need of housing,” says Sister Jane Michele.

“In working with donors, I form relationships with people who have the interest, resources, and a philanthropic mindset. Knowing they’ve been blessed with assets, they feel a deep responsibility within themselves to share.”

She frequently refers to donor generosity as “a God thing.” But she knows God is at work in other ways, too. She thinks people at times put trust in her because she’s a Sister of St. Benedict. It’s meaningful to them that sisters have given their entire lives to serve others, and are not about building wealth for themselves. “People have said to me, ‘Well, Jane Michele, if it’s good enough for you, it’s good enough for me.’”

She credits that earning of trust to the Benedictine way of life. “I know how many times I fail,” she says. “But if you fall, you get up, and if you fall again, you get up again. All of us have human failings. But following this way of life for nearly 50 years, I think God has to be at work in that. I think a human life is about shedding the ego. The Benedictine life is about a gradual understanding that it’s God, it’s a spirit, a force that we can’t imagine that’s at work in our life. So it’s not a Sister Jane thing, but a God thing.”

She thrives on doing her part to ensure Habitat endures in developing neglected, underserved neighborhoods. To do that, she works with people on planned giving. “Habitat becomes part of their legacy,” she says. “It’s important to them in answering the question, what has my life meant on this earth? That’s why we have so many faith partnerships. People who spend time growing spiritually understand that dimension, and are more likely to help someone who didn’t have as many advantages. I encourage people to take that step. It’s about alleviating human suffering, making the world a better place, and achieving the highest destiny of your institution.”

Sister Jane Michele loves to create initiatives. She talks of a 2005 tornado that destroyed 40 Evansville homes, and Habitat responded by raising enough funds to build a 55-home subdivision. She was also instrumental in establishing an Inter-Faith Advisory Council for Habitat. She pulled the membership of all faiths together, helping to bridge gaps to build more affordable homes. She did it because she simply wanted to demonstrate the love of Jesus Christ, which is Habitat’s first core principle. She knew that “Jesus loved, was inclusive, and hung around with all kinds of people.” Habitat Director Folz says, “The Inter-Faith Council would not have happened without Sister Jane Michele’s leadership. There are very few Habitat affiliates across the country that have had the success in the interfaith community that our affiliate has had, and that’s due to Sister Jane Michele’s work.”

Cynthia Bennett, whose home was built through Habitat 22 years ago, and is a member of its Family Support Committee, says of Sister Jane Michele, “That woman is so involved and so compassionate. When you meet her, it’s obvious the compassion she has within her heart. It’s the way she makes you feel, the blessing you receive when you meet her, she’s just awesome, definitely a great asset to Habitat. She believes in prayer, is a never-give-up person, and a go-getter.”

For her work, Sister Jane Michele was awarded the Vanderburgh Community Foundation’s Spirit of Giving Award in 2015, and the Albion Fellows Bacon Award in 2016 for “her lifelong dedication to Southern Indiana.”

Habitat’s Folz sees the Benedictine values driving everything Sister Jane Michele does – her spirit of service, spirit of care, and spirit of community. She recalled the time a low-income lady who was freezing cold one winter just wanting to sit in Habitat’s lobby for a few minutes to warm up. “Sister Jane Michele treated her with such care and such respect that it engendered that into the culture of our entire organization, that each human life is due respect and is valued. I’m sure that’s a result of what she’s learned being a part of the community of Benedictine sisters.”