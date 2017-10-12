Priests Welcome Archbishop Thompson To Convocation

By

Archbishop Charles C. Thompsons laughs as he opens one of the gifts he received from the priests of the Diocese of Evansville. The Message photos by Tim Lilley

Priests of the Diocese of Evansville welcomed Archbishop Charles C. Thompson of Indianapolis to Clifty Falls State Park in Madson, Ind., for an Oct. 2 dinner in his honor. The dinner concluded the first day of the priests’ 2017 Convocation. Although this four-day gathering has not always been an annual event, 2017 marks the 30th anniversary of the first Convocation for Diocese of Evansville priests.

Archbishop Charles C. Thompson of Indianapolis joined the priests for a special dinner in his honor on Oct. 2. He joined them for the annual group photo and for evening prayer, then enjoyed dinner and received special gifts from the presbyterate.

Father Joseph Erbacher, pastor of St. Mary Parish in Ireland, presented Archbishop Thompson with a custom wooden plaque made by Weberding Carving Shop in Batesville, Ind. It features a likeness of Pope Francis with an inscription taken from the June 29 ceremony in Rome during which Archbishop Thompson received his pallium from Pope Francis: “Spend your lives for the flock imitating the Good Shepherd, Who bears you on His shoulders.” During that Mass, the Holy Father also presented palliums to Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark N.J., whom Archbishop Thompson succeeded in Indianapolis, and Archbishop Paul Etienne of Anchorage, Alas., a son of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

Father Homero Rodriguez, associate pastor of Evansville’s Holy Rosary Parish, then presented the Archbishop with a plaque that features a carving of the Diocese of Evansville Coat of Arms. In his remarks, Father Rodriguez offered special gratitude for Archbishop Thompson’s decision to ordain then-Deacon Rodriguez to the priesthood on Dec. 12, 2016 – the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. “This is such a special day to me and my family, and all the people of Mexico, that I was overwhelmed when you suggested the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe for my ordination,” Father Rodriguez said.

Father Christopher Droste, pastor of Divine Mercy Parish in Dubois County, with St. Anthony Church in St. Anthony and Sacred Heart Church in Schnellville, presented the Archbishop with a financial gift of gratitude to the archbishop for his service to the Diocese of Evansville.

“I take credit for everything I did wrong (as bishop of Evansville),” Archbishop Thompson said with a smile. “But I give credit for everything good to you, and to the wonderful lay people who serve our diocese. You are a wonderful band of brothers.”

Bishop-Emeritus Robert N. Lynch of St. Petersburg, Fla., led the Convocation for our priests. The event included recognition of Father Robert Nemergut, retired, and Father Jim Sauer, Administrator of St. Matthew Parish in Mount Vernon, for their 40 years of priestly ministry; and of Father Gordon Mann, currently on health-related leave, for his 25 years of priestly ministry.