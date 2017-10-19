NCYC Needs Volunteers

Organizers of the 2017 National Catholic Youth Conference need adult volunteers of all ages (18 ) to help make this conference an amazing experience for our young church! NCYC is Nov. 16-18 at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Every other year, 20,000 Catholic young people and their chaperones come together to pray, learn, and grow in their faith at the NCYC. In addition to opportunities to receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and penance, NCYC participants attend general and breakout sessions on topics relevant to living as a disciple of Christ in today's world; visit with organizations that provide resources and other support to youth and youth ministry; spend time in personal and communal prayer; and engage in service to others.

As the host diocese, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis needs 1,000 volunteers for shifts in the days leading up to, during and after the conference. Shifts are typically 1-3 hours long at the Indianapolis Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium.

A complete list of volunteer needs, including descriptions, shifts and times can be found at http://www.archindyym.com/volunteer.