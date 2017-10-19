All Saints Parish Welcomes Jack Jezreel On Nov. 8

JACK JEZREEL

Evansville’s All Saints Parish invites everyone to attend a Nov. 8 presentation, “My Neighbor, Their Story,” that will explore a "new way to be church." Jack Jezreel of Louisville, Ky., founder of Just Faith Ministries, will share hoe we are challenged to live our faith.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST at All Saints’ St. Anthony of Padua Campus, 704 N. First Ave., Evansville, IN 47710.

JustFaith Ministries creates and supports formation processes intended to inspire commitment to social mission. Founder Jezreel is a popular and well-traveled speaker and teacher. He holds an undergraduate degree in Philosophy and Religion from Furman University and a Master of Divinity degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Jack has more than 30 years of experience working with parishes and dioceses, and spent eight of those years at a parish in Louisville, developing JustFaith, which has had extraordinary results and has been recognized nationally as a potent strategy for empowering social ministry. More than 50,000 people in more than 120 dioceses across the country have participated.

The event is free, and all are welcome. For more information, contact All Saints Parish at 812-423-5209.