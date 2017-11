2017 Advent Reconciliation Opportunities

By

Parishes in the Diocese of Evansville were invited to provide The Message with dates and times of Advent Penance opportunities. Below is a listing of scheduled penance opportunities through December 24. Other parishes will continue their regular individual confession schedules.

PENANCE SERVICES

East Deanery

6:30 p.m., Dec. 6, St. Joseph Parish, Jasper, Religious Ed Penance Service

4 p.m., Dec. 10, Christ the King Parish, Ferdinand, Penance Service

6:30 p.m., Dec. 19, St. Joseph Parish, Jasper, Penance Service

12 p.m., Dec. 20, St. Joseph Parish, Jasper, Penance Service

7 p.m., Dec. 20, St. Mary Parish, Ireland, Penance Service

6 p.m., Dec. 21, St. Mary Parish, Ireland, Parish Penance Service

North Deanery

7 p.m., Dec. 7, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Loogootee, Penance Service

4 p.m., Dec. 17, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Loogootee, Penance Service

South Deanery

1 p.m., Dec. 3, Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville, Combined Penance Service

2 p.m., Dec. 13, All Saints Parish, St. Anthony Campus, Evansville, Advent Forgiveness Service

5:30 p.m., Dec. 13, All Saints Parish, St. Anthony Campus, Evansville, Advent Forgiveness Service

1 p.m., Dec. 17, Good Shepherd Parish, Evansville, Combined Penance Service

7 p.m., Dec. 19, Holy Rosary, Evansville, Penance Service

6 p.m., Dec. 21, Annunciation Parish, Christ the King Campus, Evansville, Communal Reconciliation Service

West Deanery

6:30 p.m., Dec. 13, Corpus Christi Parish, Evansville, Penance Service

6:30 p.m., Dec. 14, St. Philip the Apostle Parish, Posey County, Penance Service

4 p.m., Dec. 17, St. Matthew Parish, Mount Vernon, Penance Service

7 p.m., Dec. 20, St. James Parish, Haubstadt, Mass and Penance Service

INDIVIDUAL CONFESSIONS

St. Benedict Cathedral Parish, Evansville: Mon.- Sat., 6:40-6:55 a.m., 8:40-8:55 a.m.; Sat., 3-4- p.m.

Blessed Sacrament Parish, Oakland City: Sun., 7:30-7:45 a.m.

Divine Mercy Parish, St. Anthony Campus, St. Anthony: 30 minutes prior to weekday Masses; 45 minutes prior to Sat. evening and Sun. morning Masses.

Divine Mercy Parish, Sacred Heart Campus, Schnellville: 30 minutes prior to weekday Masses; Sun., 6:45-7:20 a.m.

Holy Cross Parish, Ft. Branch: Thur., 7:45-8:10 a.m.; Sat., 4-4:20 p.m.; Sun., 8:15-8:35 a.m.; Dec. 9, 3:30-4:20 p.m.; Dec. 16, 3:30-4:20 p.m.; Dec. 19, 6-8-p.m.; Dec. 21, 6-8 p.m.;

Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville: Sat., 4-4:45 p.m.; Dec.3, 1-2 p.m. (5 priests available); Dec. 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Dec. 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Resurrection Parish, Evansville: Dec. 18, 6-7 p.m., and Dec. 20, 6-7 p.m.

St. Clement Parish, Boonville: Dec. 16, 4:20-4:40 p.m.; Dec. 17, 10-10:15 a.m.; Dec. 18, 6:30-8 p.m.; Dec. 20 7:30 p.m., Dec. 21, 7-8 p.m.; Dec. 23, 4-4:40 p.m.; Dec 24, 10-10:15 a.m.

St. Clement Parish, St. Rupert Campus, Newburgh: Dec. 17, 7-7:30 a.m.; Dec. 19, 7-8 p.m.; Dec. 24, 7-7:15 a.m.

St. James Parish, Haubstadt: Sat., 4-4:55 p.m., and 30 minutes prior to all Masses; Dec. 18-22, 6-6:55 pm.

St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight: Sat., 4-4:45 p.m.; Tues., Thurs., 7:15-7:45 a.m.; Wed., 5:15-5:45 p.m..; Fri., 8:15-8:45 a.m.; Dec. 19, 6-7 p.m.; Dec. 22, 6-7 p.m.

St. Joseph Parish, Princeton: Tues., 5-5:45 p.m.; Sat., 3-3:45 p.m.; Dec. 12, 6:30-9 p.m.

St. Mary Parish, Ireland: Dec. 2, 3:30 p.m.; Dec. 13, 11:30 a.m.; Dec. 16, 3 p.m.

St. Matthew Parish, Mount Vernon: Dec. 16, 10:30 a.m.

St. Peter Parish, All Saints Campus, Cannelburg: Dec. 19, 5:15-5:45 p.m.

St. Peter Parish, St. Peter Campus, Montgomery: Dec. 16, 4:30-5 p.m.; Dec.20, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Dec. 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Dec. 23, 4:30-5 p.m.

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Haubstadt: Sat., 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Mon., 6-6:25 p.m.; Fri., 7:30-7:55 a.m.; Dec.9, 5-5:50 p.m.; Dec.13 6:30-7:45 p.m. (Religious Ed classes only); Dec. 16, 5-5:50 p.m.; Dec. 18, 5:30-6:20 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.; Dec. 21, 6-8 p.m.

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Petersburg: Sat., 5-5:15 p.m.; Sun., 10:30-10:45 a.m.