Annual Coloring Contest Open To Children In Grades K-5

2017 Christmas Coloring Contest

Children in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to participate in the annual Message Christmas coloring contest. Entries may be colored with markers, crayons, pencils or watercolors and will be judged on neatness and creativity. You may enter as many times as you wish, but you can win only one prize.

To be eligible your name, address, school or parish, age, grade and phone number must be printed and legible.

Entries must be received at The Message by 12 p.m., Dec. 11. Winners names will be published in The Message on Dec. 22. Prizes will be mailed after publication of names.

Prizes and categories:

Four prizes will be awarded in each of three grade levels: kindergarten/first grade, second/third grade and fourth/fifth grade.

Prizes: Amazon gift card AND bonus Ritzy's gift card

Grand prize: $75 Amazon card and $20 Ritzy's card

First prize: $30 Amazon card and $10 Ritzy's card

Second prize: $20 Amazon card and $5 Ritzy's card

Third prize: $10 Amazon card and $5 Ritzy's card