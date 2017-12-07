Mother Of The Redeemer Radio Enters Second Year

By

Evansville’s Mother of the Redeemer Radio recently entered its second year of providing quality Catholic radio to over-the-air listeners in greater Evansville – and to others across the world via internet streaming.

The nonprofit operates WIAH 103.5 FM using a low-power broadcasting license granted by the FCC. Since going on the air in October 2016, WIAH has been a network affiliate of Relevant Radio, which recently merged with Immaculate Heart Radio to now offer Catholic programming on more than 120 AM and FM stations across the country.

Relevant airs 20 hours of fresh content daily from coast-to-coast. Programming includes talk radio, celebration of the Holy Mass, daily Rosary and spiritual direction.

This issue of The Message includes an insert that provides WIAH’s program schedule, which includes all Relevant Radio programming. The schedule is good for over-the-air and over-the-internet listeners.

The website www.wiahradio.org enables anyone with an internet connection to listen to WIAH from anywhere. The station also is available on digital devices through the free Tune-In Radio app, which is available for iOS, Android and Windows devices. As a result, WIAH can be heard worldwide. A listener recently revealed that, through the Tune-In Radio app, WIAH programming was recently heard in Lourdes, France, and Fatima, Portugal. This capability enables students and others traveling throughout the world to hear Catholic radio from their hometown.

Since going on the air, WIAH 103.5 FM has been able to broadcast local Catholic happenings, including homilies from ordinations, parish events and spiritual gatherings to keep the Catholic Church across the Diocese of Evansville connected. The 100th Anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima is one example of the whole Diocese being able to participate.

Since Mother of the Redeemer is a nonprofit organization, WIAH cannot accept advertising – but can acknowledge underwriters and supporters of its mission to bring the Catholic message to the whole community. Statistics show that many listeners of Catholic radio are not members of a Catholic community.

As an organization dedicated to promoting the beauty of the Catholic Faith, Mother of the Redeemer is always looking for ways to spread this message through the media. Bringing more local programming to unite the Catholic community is a priority. WIAH invites volunteers who have time, talents and a passion for the Catholic Faith to join its mission us as it enters its second year.

Station representatives also are available to speak at any event about WIAH. Please call 812-459-4691 for information, or visit the website at www.wiahradio.org. You may also write to the station at Mother of the Redeemer Radio, P.O. Box 5228, Evansville, IN 47716