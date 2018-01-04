Book On Diocesan Historical Tour Available

By

Dr. Jim Schroeder, a frequent contributor to The Message, emailed recently with great news.

“Hello Everyone, I am emailing you with exciting news,” he wrote. "The book about our historical tour, entitled ‘The Evansville Diocese Historical Tour: Footprints of Our Catholic Brethren,’ is now available on Amazon. It is filled with more than 70 updated and original photos of the churches and travelers, reflections, special features (such as an index of travelers and their visits attended) and many other surprises.

“All of you were a part of this journey, regardless of whether you were able to attend a visit, and I am so excited for all of you to be part of the legacy of the tour in this way. Thanks to so many of you who helped me with various parts of the book, especially Sara Sexton, who designed a beautifully tailored cover. I have priced the book as cheap as I could (under $22 on Amazon), but I can get the books in bulk for around $14, so let me know if you would like one (or more) and I will add your order to the list.

“My greater vision for this book is that it will be used to inspire other people and families across the country and world to take a pilgrimage ‘in their own Catholic backyards,’” Dr. Schroeder continued. “Given this, I am asking that all of you might consider forwarding this information (or the book itself) to others in and out of our diocese.”

Dr. Schroeder provided the following background about the book:

“In the subfreezing morning of Jan. 15, 2012, our family and 14 other fellow pilgrims embarked on a historical tour of the Evansville Diocese. Our first stop was the Minor Basilica of St. Francis Xavier, founded in 1748 on the banks of the Wabash River. Our fifth son, Will, was barely a month old. For the next five and a half years, our family and the accompanying pilgrims would travel once a month to the next oldest church and eat at a restaurant nearby.

“By the time we reached our final visit on Pentecost Sunday in June 2017, we had visited 65 churches and traveled roughly 4,500 miles. In the meantime, our family continued to grow just as the graces unveiled themselves through this spiritual journey. Each visit reflected both the uniqueness of the individual parishes and the collective beauty and history of the diocese as a whole. This account of The Evansville Diocese Historical Tour tells the story of this pilgrimage and the sights, sounds and people that left indelible imprints upon our family and those who traveled along.”

You can find the book on Amazon.com by searching for “Evansville Diocese Historical Tour.”