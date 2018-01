2018 Diocesan Fish Fries

North Deanery

St. Francis Xavier, Vincennes, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Feb. 16 and March 2; Jonah fish, potato salad, baked beans, slaw, dessert and drink; $9/adults, $4/children; carry out available.

St. Francis Xavier, Vincennes, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Feb. 23, March 9 and March 23; St. Vincent Parish Lounge; catfish fillet, potato salad, baked beans, slaw, dessert and drink; $10/adults, $5/children; carry out available.

St. John the Evangelist, Loogootee, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., March 23; fish sandwich, potato salad, slaw, baked beans, dessert and drink; $8/fish meal 2 sides, $7/fish meal 1 side, $6/fish sandwich, chips, dessert and drink, $5/fish sandwich only; carry out available; sponsored by St. John the Evangelist — Christ Renews His Parish.

St. Mary, Sullivan, 4-7 p.m., March 9; fish and choice of two sides (potato salad, apple sauce, baked beans), homemade dessert and beverage; $9/adults, $5/children ages 4-11, 3 and younger, free; carry out available.

St. Philip Neri, Bicknell, 4:30-7 p.m., March 16; Jonah fish, potato salad, baked beans, slaw, dessert and drink; $9/adults, $5/children; carry out available.

South Deanery

Holy Redeemer, Evansville, 5-7 p.m., Feb. 23, March 9 and 23; baked or fried whitefish, slaw, baked beans, German potato salad, macaroni and cheese, cheesy biscuits, dessert and drink; $10/adults, $5/children 5-10 years old, 4 and under free; children’s meals available; carry-out and drive-thru available.

St. Clement, Boonville, 4:30-7 p.m., Feb. 16 and 23, March 2, 9, 16 and 23; two pieces baked or fried fish, cornbread, slaw, drink, dessert and choice of two sides (macaroni and cheese, baked beans, green beans, potato salad), cheese pizza available; $11/adults, $5/children under age 12; carry out available; sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council 10257.

St. John the Baptist, Newburgh, 4:30-7 p.m., every Friday during Lent, Feb. 12-23, March 2-23; fried, grilled or baked fish dinner $10/adults, $5/children, children 3 and under free; all-you-can-eat baked, fried or grilled fish dinners with sides that vary each week (baked potatoes, potato salads, bean salad, pasta salad, Jell-O salad, vegetables), dessert, and beverage.

St. John the Evangelist, Daylight, 4-7 p.m., March 16; baked or fried fish, potato salad or slaw, baked beans, cornbread, dessert, beverage; cheese pizza available for kids; $9/adults, $5/children under 12; carry out available; sponsored by St. John, Daylight, Men’s Club.

East Deanery

Divine Mercy Parish, St. Anthony, 4:30-7 p.m., Feb. 16, St. Anthony Campus; fish sandwich, potato wedges, slaw, drink and dessert; $9; carry out available; sponsored by Divine Mercy G2 Youth Group.

Holy Family, Jasper, Feb. 16 and March 2.

Holy Trinity School, Jasper, starting at 4:30 p.m., Feb. 16 and March 2; Holy Trinity East Campus; fish, German fries, slaw, bread, beverage; $9 per plate; desserts will be sold for $1 to support eighth grade class trip; drive thru and carry-out available; sponsored by Holy Trinity School.

St. Bernard, Rockport, 5-7 p.m., March 2; fish, potato salad, baked beans, slaw, corn muffin, applesauce, beverages, dessert; $9/adults, $5/students K-4, Pre-K and under/free; carry out available 4-5 p.m.

St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Mary Help of Christians Church, Mariah Hill, 4-7 p.m., March 2 and 23.

St. Francis of Assisi Parish, St. Joseph Church, Dale, 4-7 p.m., Feb. 23 and March 16.

St. Francis of Assisi Parish, St. Nicholas Church, Santa Claus, 4-7 p.m., Feb. 16 and March 9.

St. Isidore Parish, Celestine, 4:30-6 p.m., Feb. 23; St. Peter Celestine Campus; catfish fillets, German fries, slaw, bread; $10/plate; dine-in or drive through available; sponsored by St. Isidore Religious Ed program.

St. Isidore Parish, Celestine, 4-6 p.m., March 23; Celestine Community Club, Celestine.

St. Mary, Ireland, starting at 4 p.m., March 16; fish, German fries, slaw; $9 per plate; drive thru and carry-out available.

Sisters of St. Benedict Brew Works, Ferdinand, 3:30-7 p.m., Feb. 14 and March 30; carry-out meals only.

Sisters of St. Benedict Brew Works, Ferdinand, 3:30-7:30 p.m., Feb. 16, March 2 and 16; all-you-can-eat fish, pizza, salads, vegetables, homemade dessert from Sisters of St. Benedict and St. Meinrad Archabbey kitchens; $9/adults, $6/children 10 and younger; carry-out and drive thru available; sponsored by Sisters of St. Benedict, St. Benedict’s Brew Works.

West Deanery

Holy Cross, Fort Branch, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Feb. 16; all-you-can-eat; $9/adults, children $4.50; sponsored by the Journey Men.

St. James, Haubstadt, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Feb. 23, March 9 and 23; fried or baked fish, German potato salad, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, slaw, applesauce, cornbread, dessert, coffee, tea; carry outs available.

St. Joseph, Vanderburgh County, 5-7 p.m., March 2 and 16.

St. Matthew, Mount Vernon, 5-7 p.m., Feb. 16 and March 2; St. Matthew school cafeteria; fish, French fries, hush puppies, slaw, potato salad, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, cheese pizza, soft serve ice cream, dessert, beverage; $8/adults, $5.children; carry out available.

St. Philip, Posey County, 5-7 p.m., March 23; St. Philip Center; fried fish, macaroni and cheese, slaw, cornbread, baked beans, beverage; $9/adults, $4/children; carryout available 4:45-6:30 p.m.; sponsored by St. Philip’s Men’s Club.

St. Wendel Knights of St. John, 5-7 p.m., Feb. 16 and March 9; Knights of St. John’s Home, 11714 Winery Rd., St. Wendel; fried cod, potato salad, slaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, beverage; grilled cheese available; drive thru available.