2018 Lenten Reconciliation Services And Schedules

By

NORTH DEANERY

Our Lady of Hope Parish, Washington:

March 1, starting at 6 p.m., March 20, 2-3 p.m., March 22, starting at 6 p.m., Individual Confession

St. John the Evangelist Parish, Loogootee:

March 15 and 26, 6:30 p.m., Lenten Reconciliation Service

SOUTH DEANERY

St. Benedict Cathedral Parish, Evansville:

Monday-Saturday, 6:40-6:55 a.m. and 8:40-8:55 a.m., Individual Confession

Saturdays, 3-4 p.m., Individual Confession

Wednesdays during Lent, after 5:30 p.m. Mass until 6:30 p.m., Individual Confession

March 9, 16 and 23, 12-1 p.m., Individual Confession

All Saints Parish, St. Anthony Church, Evansville:

March 21, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Lenten Forgiveness Service

Annunciation Parish, Christ the King Church, Evansville:

March 26, 6:30 p.m., Lenten Penance Service with Adoration and Taize Music

Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville:

Feb 25, 1 p.m., Cluster Reconciliation (with Good Shepherd and St. John Daylight)

Saturdays, 4-4:45 p.m., Wednesdays during Lent, 6-6:20 p.m., March 26, 6-8 p.m., March 28, 7:15-9 p.m. Individual Confession

Holy Rosary Parish, Evansville:

March 21, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lenten Reconciliation Service

St. Clement Parish, Boonville:

March 24, 4-4:40 p.m.; March 25, 10-10:15 a.m.; March 26, 6:30-7 p.m., especially for youth and 7-8- p.m. for everyone; March 28, following 6:30 p.m. Mass; March 29, 3-4 p.m.; March 30, following 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Good Friday Service; March 31, 3-4 p.m.; April 1, 10-10:15 a.m., St. Clement, Individual Confession.

March 25, 7-7:15 a.m.; March 27, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; March 29, 4:30-5:30 p.m.; March 30 following 5:30 p.m. Good Friday Service; April 1, 7-7:15 a.m.; St. Rupert, Red Brush, Individual Confession.

St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight:

March 11, 1-2 p.m., Cluster Reconciliation (with Good Shepherd and Holy Redeemer); March 25, 1-2 p.m., March 26, 6-7 p.m. and March 28, 7-8 p.m., Individual Confession

Sts. Mary and John Parish, Evansville:

March 21, 6:30 p.m., Lenten Reconciliation Service

EAST DEANERY

Divine Mercy Parish, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, St. Anthony:

30 minutes prior to weekday Masses, 45 minutes prior to weekend Masses or by appointment

Holy Family Parish, Jasper:

March 30, 3:30-5 p.m., March 31 3-5 p.m., Individual Confession

St. Isidore Parish, St. Raphael, Celestine:

Feb. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m., individual confession

St. Isidore Parish, St. Celestine Church, Celestine:

March 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m., individual confession

St. Joseph Parish, Jasper:

Wednesdays, starting at 7:30 a.m., Thursdays, starting at 7:15 p.m., Saturdays, starting at 11 a.m., Individual Confession

St. Mary Parish, Huntingburg:

Fridays, 7-7:45 a.m., Saturdays, 4-4:45 p.m., Saturdays after 5 p.m. Mass, Individual Confession

Sundays after Masses (Mass times 7:30 and 10 a.m.)

St. Mary Parish, Ireland:

Feb 17, Feb 24, March 10, March 24, 3:30-4:10 p.m., Individual Confession; March 2, 6:45-7:10 a.m., Individual Confession; March 22, 6 p.m., Communal Penance Service; March 26, 12-1 p.m., Individual Confession

WEST DEANERY

Blessed Sacrament Parish, Oakland City:

30 minutes prior to Sunday Mass (Mass time at 7:30 a.m.), Individual Confession

Holy Cross Parish, Fort Branch:

Thursdays, 7:45-8:10 a.m., Saturdays, 4-4:20 p.m., Sundays, 8:15-8:35 a.m., March 10, 3:30-4:30 p.m., March 22, 6-8 p.m., Individual Confession

St. James Parish, Haubstadt:

30 minutes prior to every Mass and Saturdays, 4-4:50 p.m., Individual Confession

March 21, Penance Service following 7 p.m. Mass

St. Joseph Parish, Vanderburgh County:

March 21, 7 p.m. and March 23, 11 a.m., Lenten Penance Service

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Haubstadt:

Mondays, 5:30-6:10 p.m., Fridays, 7:30-7:55 a.m., Saturdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; March 10, 5-6 p.m., March 12, 5:30-6:10 and 7-8 p.m., March 17 and 24, 5-5:50 p.m., March 26, 5:30-6:10 and 7-8 p.m., March 28, 6-8 p.m., Individual Confession

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Petersburg:

30 minutes prior to weekend Masses (Mass times at 5 p.m., Saturday and 10:30 a.m., Sunday) Individual Confession

St. Matthew Parish, Mount Vernon:

Feb. 17 and March 17, 10:30 a.m., Individual Confession

March 18, 4 p.m., Lenten Reconciliation Service