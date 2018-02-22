Father Lowell Will Plans Anniversary Celebration

Father Lowell Will, a son of St. Joseph Parish in Vanderburgh County who serves as pastor of St. Clement Parish in Boonville, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his priestly ordination on March 4 with a reunion of the Will and Brine families at Noon Central Time, Mass of Thanksgiving at 2 p.m., and a dinner/reception following Mass.

All welcome to the Mass of Thanksgiving. Reservations for the Dinner can be made by calling 812-897-2631.

The Mass will be at St. Clement in Boonville, and the dinner/reception will be at the Warrick County 4H Center, 133 E. Degonia Road, Boonville IN 47601.

Father Will was ordained to the priesthood in Innsbruck, Austria, on March 2, 1968. He celebrated his Mass of Thanksgiving at St. Joseph in Vanderburgh County on Aug. 4, 1968.

Father Will has served as pastor of St.Clement Parish since 2002. Throughout his priestly ministry, he has served parishes in all four diocesan deaneries. He also has taught in three diocesan high schools – Mater Dei, Reitz Memorial and Washington Catholic.

“Your presence is your gift,” Father Will told The Message. “I will give any donations I receive to the St. Clement Building Fund.”