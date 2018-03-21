Bishop Siegel Discusses Good Friday Collection For The Holy Land

By Special To The Message

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Over the years, I have been blessed to make two pilgrimages to the Holy Land. On these trips, as well as through my participation in the work of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, I have come to better understand the special challenges facing Christians in the Holy Land as well as those who minister there. While it has never been easy to be a Christian in that part of the world, in our times they are experiencing unique hardships.

Each year, our Holy Father, Pope Francis, asks parishes throughout the world to have a special collection on Good Friday to assist our Christian brothers and sisters in the land of Jesus’ birth. Last year, the Pontifical Good Friday Collection:

Supported 120 men preparing to be priests or brothers;

Supported 29 fully functioning parishes;

Helped keep schools open for over 10,000 pre-K through grade 12 students;

Helped to provide much needed housing for the needy and young families, and

Preserved 54 shrines connected with the life of Jesus and the prophets.

In 2017, the parishes of our diocese raised $32,584.34, in the Good Friday collection. With your donations and those of parishioners like you around the globe, we are nurturing hope for our Christian brothers and sisters in the Holy Land. Please know that when you contribute to the Good Friday collection, you also become an instrument of peace in a troubled land. Therefore, I ask you to please consider making a gift for this year’s collection.

With gratitude for your past generosity and with prayers for a blessed Holy Week and Easter, I remain

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel