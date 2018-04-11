Seminarians Will Be Ordained

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel will ordain Diocese of Evansville seminarians Luke Hassler and Andrew Thomas to the Diaconate at 10 a.m. EDT on April 14 at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier Vincennes. Hassler, of St. Philip Parish in Posey County, and Thomas, of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Vincennes, are third-year theology students at St. Meinrad Seminary.

There will be an Evening of Adoration at 7 p.m. EDT on April 13 at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in celebration of Hassler’s and Thomas’ ordinations. This time of prayer and worship before the Blessed Sacrament is an opportunity to pray for these men as they prepare for ordination the following day. It also is a call for all people, especially the young, to recognize the presence of God among us and to be aware of His invitation to a life of fulfillment in following His will.