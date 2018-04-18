Remembering Cisco Lloveras

Francisco Lloveras - The Message photo by Kevin Kilmer

Francisco J. “Cisco” Lloveras, 43, of St. Meinrad, passed away April 10 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Evansville. Lloveras was the Director of Music for St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Dale.

He was born June 14, 1974, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Juan R. and Carmen (Mattei) Lloveras. He married Marisol Franco on Aug. 24, 1996, in San Juan. Prior to moving to Southwest Indiana, the couple resided at Little Portion Hermitage in Ark. where he belonged to the Brothers and Sisters of Charity in Berryville.

Lloveras responded to a national advertisement looking for a bi-lingual pastoral musician at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Dale during the summer of 2014.

“After showing him our facilities, he played and sang a few songs for us. Fluent in Spanish, we thought how are we to ever lure this man into our area?” Jim Woebkenberg, deacon at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, told The Message. “Cisco was more than we had ever dreamed of. “

As the Director of Music for the parish, his booming baritone voice and native Spanish speaking ability quickly made him a valued member of the ministry team. His powerful voice led those listening to a closer connection with Christ.

“I was excited to have someone this talented to lead and guide our music ministry in a multi-cultural setting,” said Father John Brosmer, then pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. “His selection of the music related so well with the scripture readings of the celebration, weekend Mass, penance service, wedding, or funeral. The music was always uplifting and inspiring. Cisco could draw non-singers to sing at Mass.”

His talent led him to assisting and coordinating music for most of the Diocesan Hispanic celebrations. "Cisco was a valuable participant in the formation of the Latino faithful in the diocese,“ said Sharon Burns, director of Catholic Charities and Hispanic Ministry for the Diocese of Evansville. “His beautiful music could certainly stand on its own. But, it was enhanced by his willingness to share his God-given gift during liturgies, faith formation events and social gatherings. How great the world is when we all respond to God's call in the manner he did!"

Fellow parishioners from St. Francis of Assisi recall the selfless leadership and energy he brought to the Mass. “He was so vivacious; he put his heart and soul into his music,” said Stella Bennett, a special friend of the Lloveras family.

A devoted father and husband, Lloveras’s survivors include his wife Marisol; a son, Juan Pablo, at home; daughters, Chiara, Beth, Therese, Rose and Priscilla Lloveras, all at home; his parents, Juan and Carmen Lloveras of San Juan, Puerto Rico; three brothers, Juan A. (Chiqui), and Carlos (Mayra) and Rafael (Lourdes), all of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“Cisco and Marisol are phenomenal role models of how Catholic parents should raise their children,” said Beth Strodel, principal of St. Bernard Catholic School. “His love for his family shone through his eyes for all to see.”

“God gave him to us when we were in need and now we sadly have to give him back to God,” said Woebkenberg.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on April 16 at St. Joseph Church in Dale. Interment followed in St. Nicholas Cemetery in Santa Claus.