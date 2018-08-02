Evansville Native Marks 60th Anniversary Of First Profession

Holy Cross Brother Donald Schapker, a native of Evansville, celebrates the 60th anniversary of his First Profession to the order on Aug. 16.

Brother Donald was born on Feb. 20, 1939, the youngest of seven children, to Henry and Mary (Seibert) Schapker of Evansville. His family still calls Evansville home; and when the weather permits, he visits his two older brothers, Carroll and Henry, and his sister, Mary.

He attended Saint Joseph Grade School and graduated from Reitz Memorial High School in 1957. Through his high school years, he was impressed by the dedication and spirit of the Holy Cross Brothers and recalls having Brother John Stout in his freshman and senior years. He was so impressed that he joined the order immediately following high school graduation.

Brother Donald is known to be easy-going and unflappable, with steadfast dedication. He has a kind and quiet disposition that “….take(s) each day as it comes, and make(s) the most of it.”

Looking back on the 60 years of religious life, he reminisced: “Each life has its ups and downs; and my life, thank goodness, has had a lot more ups.”

In 1961. Brother Donald moved into Columba Hall; he unpacked his suitcase and has lived there for the last 58 years. When he first arrived in South Bend, he began working with 10-12 other brothers at the Notre Dame post office and remained in service there for 37 years. After retirement, he worked for the National Institute for Trial Advocacy for the next 12 years.

In 58 years, Brother Donald has seen a lot of changes at Columba Hall, as well as on the Notre Dame campus. He is grateful for playing an active role as a brother on this campus. He said, “I feel very blessed.”