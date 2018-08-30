Statement From Bishop Joseph M. Siegel And The Diocese Of Evansville

By Bishop Joseph M. Siegel

Editor’s note: Pastors of parishes across the Diocese of Evansville will read a letter to the faithful from Bishop Joseph M. Siegel at all weekend Masses on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2. The Message will publish the complete text of that letter in the Sept. 7 edition.

Over the weekend of August 25-26, news media reported on a letter of testimony written by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States. The letter includes many claims that suggest wrongdoing at the highest levels of the Church, including by Pope Francis.

Due to the gravity of his accusations as well as his stature as a former Vatican official and nuncio, it is of great importance that his statements be investigated thoroughly. To restore trust in our Church’s leadership, the truth must be discerned and acted upon.

We ask everyone to join in prayer during this difficult time. May the Lord bestow his wisdom, grace and courage to members of God’s faithful, that we may seek a way forward to better fulfill our mission to proclaim the Good News of Jesus Christ.