Seminarian Profile - Andrew Thomas

By The Message Staff

Name: Andrew Thomas

Date of Birth: May 31, 1993

Where were you born? Fishers

Do you have brothers and sisters? If so, what are their names and ages?

Ben Myers (36), Carl Myers (34), Amanda Faulkner (33), Chris Thomas (26), Megan Sturgeon (22), Sydney Meyers (16) and Caleb Myers (11).

Parents’ names: Mike and Melissa Thomas, and Steve and Jennifer Myers

Current Parish: St. Francis Xavier Parish, Vincennes

What aspect of priestly ministry is most attractive to you?

The most attractive part of priestly ministry is offering hope. I truly believe that Christ is the source of hope and the world needs a bit of hope.

What would you say to a young man who is considering a call to the priesthood?

I would tell any young man considering a call to the priesthood to discover how Christ has changed your life.

What does discipleship mean to you? Tell us why the Church needs disciples today.

Discipleship is living a life aware of God’s love and mercy. The Church needs disciples today because the world needs hope and love. We are called, through Christ, to redeem the world; without discipleship the world cannot be redeemed.

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

Schools: South Knox Elementary, Middle School and High School

Extra-curricular: Art club, Academic Team, Sophia Club, Student Government and so much more.

I enjoy reading and watching movies. I also enjoy hikes and hanging out with friends.

What Scripture passage hits home with you the most these days? Why?

1 Peter 3:15

Do you have a favorite saint? Who is it and why?

St. Joseph the Worker. The first step in being a priest is being a faithful man. St. Joseph gives me a great example of being a faithful man.