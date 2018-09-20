Seminarian Profile - Juan Ramirez

By

Juan Ramirez

Seminarian Profile

Date of publication:

Name: Juan Ramirez

Date of Birth: April 1, 1981

Where were you born? Mexico

Do you have brothers and sisters? If so, what are their names and ages?

Ana Saavedra (45), Cintia Ramirez (41) and Yuliana Ramirez (33)

Parents’ names: Luis Ramirez and Cristina Torres

Current Parish: Our Lady of Hope, Washington

What aspect of priestly ministry is most attractive to you?

Being with people, walking with them in our journey and be in solidarity with them.

What would you say to a young man who is considering a call to the priesthood?

Do not be afraid to say yes to the One who has created you and has made you for a special vocation.

What does discipleship mean to you? Tell us why the Church needs disciples today.

Discipleship is a beautiful call that we baptized are all called to. It’s not an easy call to respond to; however, being disciples of Christ in this world is very important to bring hope, love and forgiveness. These are very important tasks for a disciple nowadays.

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

I did my grade school and high school in Mexico. I was involved in sports. I played soccer and basketball. I like to read and walk.

What Scripture passage hits home with you the most these days? Why?

Matthew 11:28-30, “Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” I believe this is what our world needs to do to come to Jesus and take a rest from all the evil that’s going on in our world today.

Do you have a favorite saint? Who is it and why?

I love St. Paul. What I like about him is that he is a great example of what God can do in you. St. Paul was a great instrument of preaching the Good News.