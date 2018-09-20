Bishop Siegel Announces Prayer Of Healing And Reparation Services

By The Message Staff

In response to the clergy sexual-abuse crisis impacting Catholics and the Church across the world, Bishop Joseph M. Siegel will lead Prayer of Healing and Reparation services in October in the Diocese of Evansville’s four deaneries. The schedule includes:

West Deanery – St. James Parish, Haubstadt; 6:30 p.m., CDT, Monday Oct 1

South Deanery – St. Boniface Parish, Sacred Heart Church, Evansville; 6:30 p.m., CDT, Monday, Oct. 8

East Deanery – St Joseph Parish, Jasper; 7 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, October 9, 2018

North Deanery – Our Lady of Hope Parish, Washington; 6:30 p.m., EDT, Wednesday, Oct. 10

All are welcome at these services.

